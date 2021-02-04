'Not like every time:' Beirut blast victims want the truth

  • Lebanese activists display symbols of justice during a protest against the slow pace of the investigation into the August 4 explosion that hit Beirut's seaport, outside the Justice Palace, in Beirut, Lebanon, Dec. 3, 2020. The blast was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history and six months later, political and confessional rivalries have undermined the probe into the Beirut port explosion and brought it to a virtual halt, mirroring the same rivalries that have thwarted past attempts to investigate political crimes throughout Lebanon's history. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
  • A Lebanese activists holds a placard showing a portrait of Lebanese judge Fadi Sawan who is in charge of the investigation of the August explosion in Beirut, with Arabic that reads: "if your justice is for sale, Beirut and its people not for sale," during a protest outside the justice palace, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. The blast was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history and six months later, political and confessional rivalries have undermined the probe into the Beirut port explosion and brought it to a virtual halt, mirroring the same rivalries that have thwarted past attempts to investigate political crimes throughout Lebanon's history. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
  • A Lebanese activist raises her hand painted red to represent blood, during a protest o demand answers and justice for the blast victims, near a house belonging to the Parliament speaker, in Beirut, Lebanon, Oct. 20, 2020. The blast was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history and six months later, political and confessional rivalries have undermined the probe into the Beirut port explosion and brought it to a virtual halt, mirroring the same rivalries that have thwarted past attempts to investigate political crimes throughout Lebanon's history. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
  • A man passes by a historical building that was damaged by the August 2020 massive explosion at th seaport, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. The blast was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history and six months later, political and confessional rivalries have undermined the probe into the Beirut port explosion and brought it to a virtual halt, mirroring the same rivalries that have thwarted past attempts to investigate political crimes throughout Lebanon's history. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
  • A damaged closed shop with Arabic graffiti written by protesters reads: “You literally blew us up. We shall live to kill you,” in Beirut, Lebanon, Feb. 2, 2021. The blast was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history and six months later, political and confessional rivalries have undermined the probe into the Beirut port explosion and brought it to a virtual halt, mirroring the same rivalries that have thwarted past attempts to investigate political crimes throughout Lebanon's history. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
  • A Lebanese activist holds up placards as she marches during a protest near the Parliament speaker house to demand answers and justice for the victims of the August 4 explosion that hit the seaport, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. The blast was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history and six months later, political and confessional rivalries have undermined the probe into the Beirut port explosion and brought it to a virtual halt, mirroring the same rivalries that have thwarted past attempts to investigate political crimes throughout Lebanon's history. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
  • A historical building that was damaged by the massive explosion that hit Beirut's seaport is under restoration, in Beirut, Lebanon, Feb. 2, 2021. The blast was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history and six months later, political and confessional rivalries have undermined the probe into the Beirut port explosion and brought it to a virtual halt, mirroring the same rivalries that have thwarted past attempts to investigate political crimes throughout Lebanon's history. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
  • FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020 file photo, shows the destroyed port warehouses at the site of the Aug. 4 massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. The blast was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history and six months later, political and confessional rivalries have undermined the probe into the Beirut port explosion and brought it to a virtual halt, mirroring the same rivalries that have thwarted past attempts to investigate political crimes throughout Lebanon's history. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)
  • Relatives of victims of the Aug. 4 Beirut port explosion hold a banner and portraits of their loved ones who died in the explosion, during a sit-in near the Parliament building to demand an expedited investigation, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. The blast was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history and six months later, political and confessional rivalries have undermined the probe into the Beirut port explosion and brought it to a virtual halt, mirroring the same rivalries that have thwarted past attempts to investigate political crimes throughout Lebanon's history. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
  • FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2020 file photo, French criminal police officers work on the site of the massive explosion in the port of Beirut, Lebanon. The blast was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history and six months later, political and confessional rivalries have undermined the probe into the Beirut port explosion and brought it to a virtual halt, mirroring the same rivalries that have thwarted past attempts to investigate political crimes throughout Lebanon's history. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
1 / 10

Lebanon Blast Investigation

Lebanese activists display symbols of justice during a protest against the slow pace of the investigation into the August 4 explosion that hit Beirut's seaport, outside the Justice Palace, in Beirut, Lebanon, Dec. 3, 2020. The blast was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history and six months later, political and confessional rivalries have undermined the probe into the Beirut port explosion and brought it to a virtual halt, mirroring the same rivalries that have thwarted past attempts to investigate political crimes throughout Lebanon's history. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
SARAH EL DEEB

BEIRUT (AP) — Days after a massive explosion ripped through Beirut’s port and disfigured the Lebanese capital, family members of some of the 211 people killed in the blast demanded an international probe.

It was a swift vote of no confidence in the authorities’ ability to investigate one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history and one of the nation’s most traumatic experiences.

The skepticism was justified. Lebanon, a country wrought by political violence and assassinations, has a history of unfinished prosecutions and buried secrets.

Six months after the Aug. 4 blast, the domestic investigation has been brought to a virtual halt by the same political and confessional rivalries that thwarted past attempts to uncover the truth in major crimes.

What started as an investigation into how nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive fertilizer component, were stored in Beirut port for years with politicians’ and security agencies’ knowledge has taken a turn, wading into a web of murky international business interests in the explosives trade and global shipping.

Government officials rebuffed an international probe and appointed former military court judge Fadi Sawwan to investigate. He has largely focused on government incompetence amid public anger at a corrupt political class blamed for Lebanon’s slide into poverty and upheaval.

In a rare move, Sawwan charged two former ministers and the current prime minister with negligence, triggering pushback.

The prime minister refused to appear for questioning, calling it “diabolic” to single him out for charges. The ministers challenged the judge and asked Lebanon’s highest court to replace him in a move that brought the probe to a halt since Dec. 17. The interior minister said he won't ask security forces to implement arrest warrants targeting political figures.

In early January, the Court of Cassation ruled that Sawwan can resume his investigation while it reviews calls to replace him, keeping the possibility hanging over the probe.

Yet Sawwan hasn’t resumed work, raising concerns among victims’ families that he may have caved to pressure.

Dozens of family members gathered outside his house Monday, urging him to restart the probe.

“We want to know if they are not letting him,” Kayan Tleis, whose 40-year-old-brother was killed in the blast, said in reference to politicians. "This should not be like every time.”

Lebanon’s sectarian-based political factions have had a lock on power in the country for decades and have divvied up posts across the state among themselves. Though rivals, they have a common interest in preventing accountability.

Structural problems undermine the judiciary.

The government and the president name judges, allowing political factions to install loyalists as rewards. Prosecutors stall, preventing cases from reaching courts.

The government also holds enormous sway over the five-member Judicial Council, a special court where it refers security and political crimes. Decisions by the government-appointed judges can't be appealed.

Human Rights Watch said Sawwan’s appointment process was opaque and the investigation itself, so far secret, has been tainted with political interference. Two judges named by the justice minister before Sawwan were rejected without an explanation by the government-appointed body in charge of approving the selection.

At least 25 people have been held since August under the investigating judge’s powers of unlimited pre-trial detention. He only questioned them once, according to HRW. Most are port staff, including the head of the port authority, a security official and a maintenance engineer, and all face the same litany of charges no matter what their position, said Aya Majzoub, HRW's Lebanon researcher.

Senior political faction leaders have publicly questioned the course of Sawwan’s investigation or hinted he may be covering up for their rivals.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah questioned Sawwan’s focus on domestic negligence. He urged him to share reports by military, security and foreign agencies.

“Was there something military in the port that led to this explosion? Why not tell the people the truth?” said Nasrallah. Hezbollah has denied claims it stored explosives at the port.

A Hezbollah rival, Druze leader Walid Jumblatt, pointed at the Syrian government, suggesting it imported the explosives through Lebanon because its ports were in the line of fire at the height of Syria’s civil war in 2013.

“There can’t be a probe so long as the judiciary is not independent of Syrian guardianship or from (the president’s) people or Syrian allies,” Jumblatt told Sky News Arabia.

Some described the 60-year-old Sawwan as “brave,” even “suicidal” for taking the post that could endanger his career or his life.

Throughout Lebanon’s history, judges have been threatened, intimidated and even killed. Gunmen sprayed four judges with bullets in court in 1999, killing them on the spot during a murder and drug trafficking trial. In 1977, a judge investigating the killing of a Druze leader was kidnapped in his own car and his house hit with a rocket-propelled grenade.

The 2005 assassination of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri brought a rare international investigation. Syria, whose forces occupied Lebanon at the time, was considered the prime suspect. The local investigation was scuttled by accusations of political interference.

World powers, whose pressure forced Syrian troops to withdraw, backed a parallel U.N. fact-finding mission and special tribunal. After a drawn-out, 15-year process, the Special Tribunal in The Hague convicted only one of the four defendants, all Hezbollah operatives, with no explanation of who was ultimately behind the killing, disappointing many.

That tribunal also cost millions of dollars, money that Lebanon — broke and struggling with a historic economic crisis — doesn’t have.

Youssef Diab, a Lebanese journalist who covers the courts, said Lebanon doesn’t have the resources or technical capacity to handle an investigation of the explosion’s scope.

“This is a lot graver than the assassination of Rafik Hariri. A city was destroyed, (211) died, 6,000 wounded and many people have not yet returned home. This is a major crime,” he said.

FBI and French investigators conducted a forensic probe after the blast, but their findings remain sealed.

Majzoub, of Human Rights Watch, said a U.N. fact-finding mission is needed.

“We can’t rest our hope and faith on a broken system that has proven incredibly resilient. We can’t expect the very people who are implicated in these crimes and other big crimes in Lebanon to lead reform.”

In an investigative report, Lebanese documentary maker Feras Hatoum revealed that the company that bought the ammonium nitrate may have links through shell companies with two Syrian businessmen under U.S. sanctions for their ties to President Bashar Assad. One of them was sanctioned in 2015 for his suspected role in securing explosives for Assad’s forces.

“You need authorities to investigate,” Hatoum told The Associated Press.

Sawwan has not reached out to him yet, but Youssef Lahoud, a lawyer representing victims’ families, said they will include Hatoum’s findings in their case. Lahoud said Sawwan has only two clerks and two trainee judges helping him.

Former state prosecutor Hatem Madi, who investigated political violence before he retired in 2013, said many reasons could have caused Sawwan to halt the probe: crossing a red line, receiving threats or pressure, or because he feared the consequences of his findings.

“Most of the big cases are stopped because of reasons of State,” Madi said.

Latest Stories

  • Israel's rapid rollout provides the first real-world proof that COVID vaccination works as well as promised

    Now that a huge share of Israelis have been vaccinated, experts are looking at the country’s experience as a kind of real-world, real-time experiment, with unique data that could start to answer some of our most pressing questions about the power of vaccines to curb the pandemic.  

  • Lauren Boebert: QAnon-supporting Republican claims 38,000 miles worth of gas money on Congress expenses

    In order to justify a reimbursement of such a big amount, Boebert’s distance driven during the campaign has to be 38,712 miles

  • Biden flexible on who gets aid, tells lawmakers to 'go big'

    President Joe Biden encouraged Democratic lawmakers Wednesday to “act fast” on his $1.9 trillion COVID rescue plan but also signaled he's open to changes, including limiting the proposed $1,400 direct payments to Americans with lower income levels, which could draw Republican support. Biden told lawmakers in private comments he's "not married" to an absolute number for the overall package but wants them to “go big" on pandemic relief and “restore the soul of the country.” “Look, we got a lot of people hurting in our country today,” Biden said on a private call with House Democrats.

  • Prosecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested again

    Prosecutors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, sought a new arrest warrant Wednesday for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with killing two people during an Aug. 25 protest against the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man now paralyzed from the waist down. The prosecutors said Rittenhouse has violated the terms of his $2 million bond by moving without informing the court or providing his new address. After a court filing sent to Rittenhouse was returned as undeliverable Jan. 28, Kenosha detectives visited Rittenhouse's listed address and discovered another man has been living there since mid-December, prosecutors explained. It is "extremely unusual for a defendant facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha County to post cash bond and be released from custody pending trial," prosecutors said in their motion. "Rarely does our community see accused murderers roaming about freely." Along with Rittenhouse's arrest, they asked the court to increase his bond by $200,000, noting that since his $2 million bond had been paid from a "dubious internet fundraising campaign," Rittenhouse "has no financial stake in the bond" and no incentive to cooperate since "he is already facing the most serious possible criminal charges and life in prison." Rittenhouse's lawyer, Mark Richards, responded Wednesday night, saying his client is in an undisclosed "safe house" due to death threats and "has stayed in constant contact" with his lawyers, if not the courts. He said he had offered to provide prosecutors with the new address if they would keep it secret, and they declined. Rittenhouse, now 18, is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounding a third man. He says he fired in self-defense. Prosecutors sought to amend the terms of his bail last month after video footage captured him drinking with a group of Proud Boys at a Wisconsin bar and flashing white-power hand signs. It is legal for 18-year-olds to drink in bars in Wisconsin if a parent is present, and Rittenhouse's mom was apparently at the bar with him. More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wantsDemocrats may only have one chance to stop America from becoming a one-party state

  • Harry Dunn suspect was employed by US intelligence agency at time of crash, court told

    Harry Dunn's alleged killer was "employed by an intelligence agency in the US" at the time fatal road crash - which was "especially a factor" in her departure from the UK, a court has heard. The Alexandria district court in Virginia was told Anne Sacoolas and her husband Jonathan Sacoolas worked for the US State Department and they "fled" the country due to "issues of security". The revelations came out during Sacoolas's application to dismiss a civil claim for damages against her made by the Dunn family on Wednesday. The suspect's barrister, John McGavin, told the court he could not "completely candidly" explain why the Sacoolas family left the UK - adding: "I know the answer, but I cannot disclose it." Family spokesman Radd Seiger told the PA news agency UK authorities must "urgently investigate whether she had diplomatic immunity" at the time of the incident. Mr Dunn, 19, was killed after a car crashed into his motorbike outside US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Seized guns destined for Colombia rebels in Venezuela: sources

    Eleven semi-automatic rifles and 12 magazines of ammunition seized in two Colombian police raids last month were destined for leftist National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas in Venezuela, a high-ranking police source said on Wednesday. Colombia's tax and customs police (POLFA) had on Tuesday heralded the late-January seizure of five Anderson AM-15 rifles of U.S. origin and five magazines of 5.56 caliber ammunition and the capture of two suspects, saying it was investigating whether the final destination was Venezuela.

  • Newsmax anchor apologises to MyPillow CEO for storming out of interview

    Bob Sellers stormed out of the live show as MyPillow’s Mike Lindell continued to rant about unsubstantiated claims of rigged voting machines

  • US says Myanmar takeover was coup, promises sanction review

    The United States on Tuesday declared the military roundup of civilian leaders in Myanmar a coup, and said it would look for ways to impose more sanctions or other penalties on the country's military and officers. The military power grab poses challenges for the two-week-old Biden administration, which says it wants to support wobbly democracy movements globally, but also wants to avoid driving countries like Myanmar toward China. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a supporter of Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, called Tuesday for “the strongest possible sanctions" and a U.S.-led effort to rally international condemnation against the coup leaders, including in the United Nations.

  • Greene was reportedly applauded by GOP lawmakers after apologizing for past inflammatory remarks

    During a GOP caucus meeting on Wednesday night, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) received a round of applause after she apologized for putting her fellow Republicans in a difficult spot due to her past racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-Muslim remarks, The Washington Post reports. Prior to her election in 2020, Greene, a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy, questioned the 9/11 attacks, claimed school shootings were staged, said Jewish space lasers sparked a California wildfire, endorsed the execution of Democratic leaders, and made a variety of racist remarks during podcasts and livestreams. Several Republicans who attended Wednesday night's meeting said Greene offered an apology for some of those earlier comments. Before the meeting, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he spoke with Greene on Tuesday night, and made it clear that her remarks "do not represent the values or beliefs of the House Republican Conference." More stories from theweek.comProsecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested again5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wants

  • Mother died protecting daughter from hitmen allegedly hired by her brother

    Police said Beaux Cormier hired two of his friends to kill his niece to stop her from testifying in a rape trial against him.

  • U.S. cool to, but does not reject, Iran's idea on reviving nuclear deal

    The U.S. State Department reacted coolly on Tuesday to an Iranian suggestion that Washington and Tehran take synchronized steps to return to the Iran nuclear deal, though a U.S. official said the stance should not be seen as a rejection. On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had said one way to bridge the impasse with Washington was for an EU official to choreograph their steps to restore the 2015 pact abandoned in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump.

  • Political bloodbath behind closed doors in Germany as tempers fray over vaccine fiasco

    The political fall-out in Germany from the European Union vaccine debacle appears to be more serious than previously thought, as details of explosive rows emerge. Olaf Scholz, the finance minister and a pivotal figure in Angela Merkel’s coalition, reportedly lost his temper at a cabinet meeting this week, launching an expletive-laden rant against Ursula von der Leyen and the European Commission until Mrs Merkel stepped in to stop him. Other senior ministers have been frantically briefing in an attempt to escape any blame for a fiasco that has left Germany, the country where the first Western vaccine was developed, facing shortages. Mrs von der Leyen is fast running out of friends in Berlin. According to local media reports, she has been lobbying party colleagues in Mrs Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) for public support, but she is now seen as so toxic no one in German politics wants to be associated with her. German politics has also fastened on another fall guy in the form of Stella Kyriakides, the EU’s health commissioner who was in charge of vaccine orders. Bild, Germany’s highest-selling newspaper, on Thursday published a picture of Ms Kyriakides unwisely posted on her Instagram account in September showing her feet up on a balcony with the caption: “Enjoying a moment at the end of busy week”.

  • WH says proposed $1,400 relief is not breaking campaign promise of $2,000 checks

    In a White House briefing on Wednesday, press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden was not breaking a campaign promise of delivering Americans $2,000 in coronavirus relief. Psaki said the current proposal of $1,400 in a relief bill would be in addition to $600 relief checks that were distributed during the Trump administration.

  • Turkey's Erdogan describes student protesters as terrorists

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has denounced student protesters as “terrorists" and vowed to crackdown on demonstrations opposing the appointment of a government loyalist to head Istanbul’s most prestigious university. Students and faculty members of Bogazici University have spent weeks protesting Erdogan’s Jan. 1 appointment of Melih Bulu, an academic who once ran for parliament as a candidate for Erdogan’s party. Scores of students have been detained amid the protests, some taken away following raids of their homes.

  • Gunman who killed FBI agents led a seemingly mundane life. But some neighbors were wary

    The FBI on Wednesday identified the gunman who mowed down five FBI agents at the door of his Sunrise apartment — but as agents pored over the crime scene for a second day, what prompted the violent outburst remained a mystery.

  • Iran deepens breach of nuclear deal at underground enrichment site

    Iran has deepened a key breach of its 2015 nuclear deal, enriching uranium with a larger number of advanced centrifuge machines in an underground plant as it faces off with the new U.S. administration on salvaging the accord. Tehran has recently accelerated its breaches of the deal, raising pressure on U.S. President Joe Biden as both sides say they are willing to come back into compliance with the badly eroded agreement if the other side moves first. Iran began its breaches in 2019 in response to Washington's withdrawal in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump and the reimposition of U.S. economic sanctions against Tehran that were lifted under the deal.

  • Gulf Arab states launch new restrictions over virus fears

    Gulf Arab states on Thursday launched new restrictions over fears of the coronavirus resurging across their countries. With populations including largely young and healthy foreign laborers, many Gulf countries have avoided the higher death tolls seen elsewhere around the world. In Saudi Arabia, where authorities already have banned travel to the kingdom from 20 countries, including the U.S., officials also ordered all weddings and parties suspended.

  • Capitol rioter 'Helmet Boy' arrested in Pennsylvania after family tips off FBI

    The man appears on video breaking a window with his helmet inside the US Capitol

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger mocks GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz after House GOP votes to keep Liz Cheney in leadership

    House Republicans voted by secret ballot Wednesday night to retain Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) as the No. 3 leader in their caucus, so it's impossible to know which 145 Republicans voted to keep Cheney in leadership and which 61 voted to oust her for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump. But you'd be pretty safe betting that Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) — who joined Cheney and eight other GOP colleagues to impeach Trump — voted for Cheney and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who traveled to Wyoming to attack Cheney, did not. No we voted. You were just wrong by like, a huuuuuge margin. https://t.co/2iwjlxpB3J — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) February 4, 2021 Gaetz had assured Stephen Bannon on his "War Room" podcast that their faction of the GOP had enough votes to remove Cheney, but also predicted that the "establishment" would find some way to "avoid a vote." Cheney reportedly insisted on a vote during the closed-door House GOP meeting, in which she also pointedly declined to apologize for voting to impeach Trump. More stories from theweek.comProsecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested again5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wants