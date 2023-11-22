Not everyone able to have Thanksgiving turkey with family

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Friends and family gathering around the dining room table for turkey is the hallmark of the Thanksgiving celebration.

But not everyone is able to observe the holiday with the traditional feast.

There are first responders and hospital workers on duty, for example.

Richard Stover spent 20 years in the military and says, “I know what it’s like to not be home for Thanksgiving, so hopefully those who have to work can manage to share a meal together.”

In Hagerstown, the Family Diner on Dual Highway is one of the few eateries open on Turkey Day.

“A lot of people travel on Thanksgiving so maybe we’ll get some passersby on their way to traveling, with family, or not,” says Marjorie Davis, a waitress at Family Diner. “Or just some people have nowhere else to go for Thanksgiving.”

Diner manager David Wagner said he sees “regulars” at the diner on Thanksgiving who’d just rather not go to all the fuss in the kitchen.

“We try to make people happy,” says Wagner. “You know, we’re always good to our customers so they’re part of our family right now.”

The holiday business takes a lot of prep for Wagner and his hardworking crew.

“We have, like, 50 to 70 turkeys we have cooked off for tomorrow,” Wagner says.

Some national chains, like Bob Evans restaurants, open during breakfast hours for those who will have their holiday feast in the afternoon or evening.

“I certainly hope we get busy,” says Davis. “I’m looking forward to it since I’ll be working the Thanksgiving shift.”

Some area restaurants serve a buffet for the holiday which can run a family of four $220, perhaps with a discount for children.

