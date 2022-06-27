Not everyone can carry a firearm starting July 1 in Indiana. Here's what remains illegal

Just because the handgun permit requirement has gone away doesn't mean July 1 will open the gates to a firearm free-for-all.

People barred from possessing a handgun under the old law are still barred under the new law.

Here's who is not allowed to have a handgun, and can be criminally prosecuted in Indiana for carrying one:

A person convicted of a felony at the state or federal level.

A person with a pending felony case.

A person who has fled a state to evade criminal charges or testifying at a criminal trial.

Any person who is not lawfully present in the U.S.

A person who has been convicted of domestic violence, domestic battery or criminal stalking.

A person restrained by a protective order.

A person who has been found dangerous during a "red flag" gun removal proceeding, adjudicated as a "mental defective" under Indiana law or committed to a mental institution.

A person who has been dishonorably discharged from military service or the National Guard.

A person who renounces their U.S. citizenship.

A person who is under the age of 18.

Anyone who fits the above categories and is found in possession of a handgun faces a minimum charge of unlawful carrying of a handgun — a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of 365 days in prison.

The crime is elevated to a felony if the person has past felony or domestic violence convictions, or carries the handgun on or near school property. That crime can be punished by up to six years imprisonment.

