Not Everyone’s A Fan Of Kate Hudson’s Topless Instagram Photo

Oliver and Kate Hudson in 2005. (Photo: Kevin Winter via Getty Images)

When a thirst trap leads to dry heaving.

Kate Hudson posted a photo of herself enjoying a little coffee and a whole lot of sunlight to Instagram on Tuesday. The photo features the “Truth Be Told” star sipping on some morning Joe with nothing on except black underwear.

“[Sun’s] out,” Hudson captioned the photo, with three coffee emojis.

And although many people loved the the sexy pic — including Paris Hilton, Michelle Pfeiffer, Janelle Monae amd Selma Blair — Hudson’s brother, actor Oliver Hudson, wasn’t so peppy about his sister’s morning pick-me-up, writing in the comments of the photo:

“Nope.”

It seems that the “Nashville” star has had a long history of picking on his little sister.

“He was not a nice brother,” Kate Hudson told Stephen Colbert in January. “I think my mom said it started when I came home from the hospital [and] he was catapulting clementines into my crib, and she had to remove him from my nursery. And then it just expanded from there.”

The Hudson siblings with their famous parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell in 2004. (Photo: Vince Bucci via Getty Images)

The Fabletics owner also noted during a 2008 interview with People — in which she was named one of “the 100 most beautiful” people in the world — that Oliver Hudson attempted to keep his sister pretty humble about her appearance growing up, and often compared her to a shark.

“My brother Oliver called me Hammerhead because my eyes were on the side of my head,” she told the magazine at the time.

Yet, despite all the teasing, the siblings say they have a good relationship.

“We have a very interesting dynamic,” Kate Hudson said during her appearance on “The Late Show” in January. “Oliver and I had an interesting upbringing, and no matter how much conflict there was we were always so close.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

