Not everyone with a Social Security number gets a stimulus check

For the last couple of weeks, Alejandra has been trying to figure out whether her mother, a farmworker, qualifies for a federal COVID-19 stimulus check.

Her mother became a permanent resident in the 1980s and has worked decades in the fields. At retirement age, she still travels from Mexico to N.C. to plant tobacco and work through the end of harvest.

The family assumed that the stimulus check, or Economic Impact Payment, was only available to residents who recently filed taxes. Alejandra’s mother doesn’t work enough hours to file federal taxes. But the IRS has offered the tax credit to non-filers, too, who can apply on its website. Once Alejandra realized this, she quickly helped her mom submit an application.

“It’s right there and so easy,” she said.

Yet in the process, Alejandra discovered her own hurdle. When she signed onto the IRS website to update her direct deposit, she received an error message that said she was not eligible. A U.S. citizen, Alejandra files taxes jointly with her undocumented spouse. Filing taxes jointly as a married couple with one Social Security number and one Individual Taxpayer Identification Number disqualifies her — and potentially millions of people nationwide — from receiving this benefit.

“This is so heartbreaking,” Alejandra said. (She is going by a pseudonym to protect her privacy.)

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law on March 27. The stimulus checks are only available to taxpayers with Social Security numbers. Non-U.S. citizens with an SSN who live and work here, including green card holders and workers using visas, such as H-1B and H-2A visas, are eligible to receive checks. So are immigrants who are DACA recipients or have Temporary Protected Status.

But this one exception affects a mixed-status married couple’s eligibility — and a U.S. citizen’s right to a tax credit because they married an undocumented immigrant — putting a greater strain on many immigrant families who thought they were in the clear.

Pew Research Center estimates that for 2017 (the most recent data available), about 2.4 million mixed status families lived in the U.S. These are couples or single individuals with minor children where one or both parents are unauthorized immigrants and one or more children are U.S. citizens (because they are US-born), according to Pew senior demographer Jeffrey Passel.

Pew estimates there are about 85,000 such families in N.C. According to NC Policy Watch, at least 300,000 adults and children across the state will be excluded.

For Alejandra, filing jointly with her non-resident spouse was a way to follow the rules while working to get her husband’s documentation in order.

“We file taxes jointly because we both work,” she said. “I’m trying to do this right. I’m trying to do this legally.”

In fact, Alejandra said she filed 2019 taxes in February and already paid the amount owed on both the federal and state levels. If she had waited to file by July 15 under this year’s extension, lawyers say she could have filed as Married Filing Separately and gotten the check. According to a report released by the National Immigration Law Center, filing separately may render a person ineligible for Affordable Care Act subsidies that may be larger than the Recovery Rebate. The organization urges taxpayers to consult professional tax preparers about the best options for their unique household situation.

In Alejandra’s case, a U.S. citizen born in this country will be denied her stimulus check. Of course, her husband falls into the same category of roughly 4.3 million immigrants who do not have a Social Security number but file taxes using a taxpayer identification number. The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy estimates that half pay taxes; none qualify for the $1,200 stimulus check.

So, who does? Since the stimulus check is a federal tax credit, not a public service benefit, anyone with DACA or TPS should receive a check. Even if they claim a dependent who is a non-resident, they should still get a check, just no extra money for the dependent.

An example would be that “sometimes people claim their parents with [Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers] as dependents,” says attorney Lazlo Beh at Philadelphia Legal Assistance. “The law as written doesn’t disqualify you from receiving a stimulus check; but your parent with the ITIN won’t get it.”