'Not what we should expect': Disturbances turn deadly in Indianapolis

A fight at a party. Words exchanged after a fender bender at a gas station. An argument on the east side of Indianapolis.

These scenarios are what police in court records say preceded three recent, separate shootings, two of them fatal, in the city in the past several days. In total, the shootings have left two men dead and four people shot.

The spate of shootings includes a dispute between an ice cream truck driver and another motorist over a fender bender, a fight at a party over the weekend that resulted in four people getting shot and an ‘argument’ during another shooting on Mitthoefer Road.

Police have arrested someone in each of the shootings.

Detectives are still determining what, exactly, sparked some of the disturbances.

“Using a gun to resolve a conflict is not a proper way of (resolving) that,” said Lt. Shane Foley of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. “It’s not what we should expect in our society.”

Among the homicides the city has recorded so far this year that Indianapolis police have identified a motive, arguments are listed behind 15% of them. Domestic calls were linked to 7% of killings, robbery, 8%; and drugs, 2%. A little over half have an unknown motive.

Monday, police announced the arrest of 28-year-old Ernesto Gillot in the killing of Emmanuel Terveus on Sunday night. Officials said investigators believe the shooting occurred during an ‘argument.’

Over the weekend, a fight that erupted during a party on the east side of Indianapolis ended with multiple people getting shot and the arrest of a 19-year-old.

Officers responded to the shooting early Sunday to the 9000 block of Sussex Terrace. Police learned the gunfire took place at a party and at some point, a fight broke out in the parking lot. Arriving officers found two people with gunshot wounds.

Cellphone video taken during the shooting showed two females begin to fight. Another female, police said, then entered the frame, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the pair fighting. A muzzle flash can be seen in the video, police said.

At least 40 gunshots can be heard during the clip, police noted.

Two of the people shot at the party were taken to hospitals. Police in the affidavit said one of them is believed to be paralyzed. Another two people who told police they were shot at the party admitted themselves to hospitals.

Police in the affidavit said Raniya Lee was also taken to a hospital in the hours after the shooting. Lee had a graze wound to the left hip. Investigators said her clothes and red hair matched the description of the shooter from the video. They said police spotted a rifle “in plain view” in the back seat of the vehicle she arrived in.

Lee told police she does not go to parties, but said she works for multiple delivery services and said it was possible she could have made a delivery in the apartment complex where the shooting occurred. She also said she regularly carries the rifle that police found in her vehicle.

Marion County jail records show Lee faces a preliminary charge of attempted murder.

Foley said detectives are investigating whether other individuals were involved in the shooting on Sussex Terrace, and asked anyone with information to call the department’s Aggravated Assault Office at 317-327-3475.

Days earlier, Darius Butts was accused of striking his ice cream truck into a parked Chevrolet Camaro at the gas station. The driver of the Camaro walked out of the store and pointed to the damage to his car, investigators said in a preliminary probable cause affidavit. Surveillance video showed the drivers “exchange words,” then the ice cream truck driver pulled out the gun and waved it around twice before shooting the Camaro driver.

Police said Darius Butts returned to the store an hour later and walked into the crime scene yelling “I shot him.” He was arrested in connection with the shooting of Desmond Banks.

Foley credited detectives' ability to make arrests in each shooting to information brought forth by community members.

“That’s what we see over and over again, that when we get cooperation from members of our community, our detectives are very likely to be able to make arrests in these types of crimes,” Foley said.

Police and prosecutors have cited community cooperation in past months as the overarching reason behind a number of recent arrests and charges being filed in homicide cases. In May, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said his office depended on the information people provided about a homicide in order to file murder charges against seven people in five homicide cases.

Foley said he hopes the number of people providing information to detectives is due to a collective attitude among Indianapolis residents of being fed up with the city’s violence. In 2021, the city recorded its highest number of homicides in a year.

“I hope that it’s because people are saying they’re fed up and they’re saying we do trust our detectives, we do trust IMPD, that if I provide this information that they are going to be diligent and be able to arrest the person or persons responsible for these crimes,” Foley said.

