‘It’s not right’: Family of woman killed on Queen Anne street angry that driver never stopped

A woman is dead after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood Wednesday night.

KIRO7 talked with the family of 53-year-old Kimberly Cook. They say she was a mother, a sister and a grandmother.

The family says they’ve seen a video of the incident and are angry the driver never stopped.

“You had to hear something, you can’t just not hear that you hit a body or you hit something and you just kept going. It’s not right,” said Lynesha Cook, Kimberly’s sister.

Police say Kimberly was hit and killed on Queen Anne Avenue North at Republican Street.

The mother and sister say it’s gut-wrenching to know the suspect just took off.

“They didn’t stop, the person in the right lane (saw) them hit them. We appreciate you guys calling because all they (have) been saying is a 53-year-old woman, and she had a name, and her name was Kimberly Cook,” said Lynesha and Brenda Cook, Kimberly’s sister and mother.

Kimberly’s mother says she was the oldest of six, and has two children who have given her multiple grandchildren.

“Her son is tore up too, I mean just literally Mother’s Day. Yeah, (on) Mother’s Day he got her flowers and a card,” said Brenda Cook.

Seattle Police say the suspect was traveling in a black Mitsubishi Outlander and say there should be damage to the front end of the SUV.

Police and the family are pleading with the community to speak up.

“Turn yourself in, I mean you will be found because you took a life,” said Lynesha.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about the identity of the driver is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.