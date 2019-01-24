This is not the first time the State of the Union wasn't 'on schedule' or 'on location'

President Donald Trump agreed late Wednesday to postpone his State of the Union address after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told him he would not be invited to give the speech to a joint session of Congress in the House of Representatives' chamber until the partial government shutdown is resolved.

Although the president had considered delivering the address somewhere else, Trump said he decided to wait because "no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber."

Trump's decision was a reversal from his position earlier Wednesday when he insisted in a letter that he would deliver the speech in there despite Pelosi'ssecurity concerns.

"It would be so very sad for our Country if the State of the Union were not delivered on time, on schedule, and very importantly, on location!" he wrote in the letter.

In response to Pelosi's move, many politicians and political pundits mourned the death of yet another political norm.

Speaker Pelosi's decision to ignore this long-standing American tradition is absurd, petty, and shameful.



The judgement of history will NOT be kind.



— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 23, 2019

While this appears to be the first time a House speaker has declined to allow the president to deliver his remarks, it is far from the first time that a State of the Union address was not delivered "on schedule" and "on location." According to the House Office of the Historian and the Clerk of the House's Office of Art and Archives, in the 230 years since George Washington's first term began, only 83 State of the Union addresses were delivered in person from the floor of the House of Representatives.

Here is a look at the speech's fluid history:

It was postponed once before

President Ronald Reagan's 1986 State of the Union address was originally scheduled to take place on Jan. 28, but that morning the Challenger space shuttle broke apart after takeoff, killing all seven people on board.

In response to the tragedy, Reagan delayed his speech until Feb. 4. The New York Times reported at the time that it was the first time the State of the Union had been rescheduled.

The first 12 were not delivered before the House

America's first two presidents, George Washington and John Adams, delivered their messages in the Senate, not the House, chamber. And because all but one of those addresses predated the move of the capital city to Washington, they were given in New York and Philadelphia.

The U.S. Capitol was open in time for Adams' 1800 address, but that was given in the old Senate chamber.

It was delivered in writing for more than 100 years

For more than a century, the State of the Union was submitted to Congress in writing and there was no speech given by the president.

President Thomas Jefferson, elected in 1800, ended the practice of delivering the address in person before a joint session of Congress. The submission of a written message remained the norm until 1913, when Woodrow Wilson became the first president to deliver the address from the House floor.

This did not end the practice of submitting the address in writing. Wilson himself did so in 1919 and 1920. President Calvin Coolidge gave his in writing from 1924 to 1928. President Herbert Hoover did the same from 1929 to 1932, as did Franklin Roosevelt in 1944 and 1945, Harry Truman in 1946 and 1953, Dwight Eisenhower in 1956 and 1961, Richard Nixon in 1973, and Jimmy Carter in 1981.

For most of U.S. history, it wasn't even called the State of the Union

The address was formally called the Annual Message from 1790 to 1946. It was not until 1947 that it officially became the State of the Union Address.

It used to be in December

Although the State of the Union is now delivered at the end of January, or sometimes in early February, it was traditionally given in December (or sometimes November, and on one occasion in October). That changed with the ratification of the 20th amendment in 1933, which moved the opening of Congress from March to January.

