Not fit for office? Brennan, Graham blast Marjorie Taylor Greene for defending Pentagon leak suspect

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., blasted his fellow Republican lawmaker, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., for defending the 21-year-old Air National Guardsman who is accused of leaking sensitive documents from the Pentagon.

Graham said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Greene’s remarks could “destroy America’s ability to defend itself.”

“The way we gather intelligence protects our country,” Graham said. “There are military members serving today from Georgia and other places who are less safe because of what this airman did.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to reporters about the indictment of former President Donald Trump during a media availability on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Columbia, S.C.

Graham: Marjorie Taylor Greene made ‘one of the most irresponsible statements'

Hours after 21-year-old airman, Jack Teixeira, was arrested by law enforcement Thursday for allegedly leaking military secrets, Greene defended Teixeira, implying the “real enemy” is the Biden administration.

“Jack Teixeira is white, male, christian and antiwar. That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime,” Greene tweeted. “And he told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more. Ask yourself who is the real enemy?”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., before former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate hours after being arraigned in New York City, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla.

“A young low level national guardsmen? Or the administration that is waging war in Ukraine, a non-NATO nation, against nuclear Russia without war powers?” Greene continued.

Graham called Greene’s tweet “one of the most irresponsible statements you could make” due to the national security implications of the leaks.

“The ability for America to gather intelligence from human resources on the ground has been compromised,” said Graham.

“There is no justification for this. And for any member of Congress to suggest it’s OK to leak classified information because you agree with the cause is terribly irresponsible and puts America in serious danger,” Graham continued.

Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appears in U.S. District Court in Boston, Friday, April 14, 2023. He is accused in the leak of highly classified military documents as prosecutors unsealed charges and revealed how billing records and interviews with social media comrades helped pinpoint Teixeira.

Former CIA Director Brennan calls Greene unfit to serve

Former CIA Director John Brennan also called out Greene's comments, alleging her defense indicates she is unfit to hold elected office.

“From my perspective, I think Marjorie Taylor Greene has demonstrated time and time again that she’s not fit to hold public office with some of her commentary that she has made, even previously,” Brennan said Friday on MSNBC’s "Deadline: White House."

Brennan also noted that Greene, who serves on the House Homeland Security Committee, should not have access to classified information given her statements.

In this file photo taken on May 23, 2017, former CIA Director John Brennan testifies during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing about Russian actions during the 2016 election on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

