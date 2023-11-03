'Not fooling anyone anymore': Man guilty of Teaneck murder gets life in prison

HACKENSACK - A Manhattan man found guilty in July of killing his estranged wife's lover will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Sui Kam "Tony" Tung was on trial for the second time in the killing of Robert Cantor, his wife's lover, over a decade ago. Tung was found guilty in 2016, but a panel of appellate judges overturned the conviction.

A jury again convicted Tung of murder, arson, weapons charges, stalking and desecration of a human body in July after a months-long trial.

Bergen County Superior Court Judge Christopher Kazlau on Friday called Tung's actions "pure evil acts."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"You're not fooling anyone anymore," Kazlau said to Tung during the sentencing.

Ally Cantor Trapp, daughter of Robert Cantor, cries while listening to her mother gives the court her impact statement while sitting next to her aunt, Leslie Padron, sister of Robert Cantor. Sui Kam "Tony" Tung was sentenced to life in prison for the first degree murder of his ex-wife's lover, Robert Cantor, of Teaneck in 2011, before Bergen County Judge Christopher Kazlau in Hackensack, NJ on Friday Nov. 3, 2023.

Tung was the only suspect considered in Cantor's death after the victim was found. Police said Cantor was shot in the back of the head on March 6, 2011, placed on a bed in the basement where Cantor and Tung's wife Sophie Menuet consummated their relationship for the first time, doused with grain alcohol and set on fire.

Cantor’s killing occurred three days after Tung’s wife served him with divorce papers, the same day Cantor met Tung’s three children for the first time. Later that night, around 11:30 p.m., Cantor’s neighbors reported seeing flames at the house.

"The last person Mr. Cantor, who was loved by family and friends, saw was unfortunately Mr. Tung," Kazlau said.

Kazlau said Tung will have plenty of time to think if any of his actions were worth it and that he created a hardship for his three daughters.

"What I want you to think about is not only your conduct for the remainder of your life, you can think about if you ever get the opportunity to talk to your children, how someone involved with the PTA, who used to cook for his children and take them to school, would be so consumed by evil that you would do what you have done," Kazlau said. "Because you have destroyed their life and you have destroyed the lives of the family and friends of Mr. Cantor.

Story continues

Sui Kam "Tony" Tung was sentenced to life in prison for the first degree murder of his ex-wife's lover, Robert Cantor, of Teaneck in 2011, before Bergen County Judge Christopher Kazlau in Hackensack, NJ on Friday Nov. 3, 2023. Tung sits next to his attorney Ian Silvera during the sentencing.

"You think that was justified or worth it? Given the fact that you think that you can con everybody and fool everyone else, you're only fooling yourself. Good luck."

Three people gave victim impact statements

The judge said the court wasn't surprised that Tung declined to say anything before he handed down his sentencing because of the "level of deception Tung engaged in throughout the course of his planning," the stalking of Cantor and the ultimate execution of his plan.

"I'm not surprised he has nothing to say here today," Kazlau said. "If you do feel remorse, you're going to have to do it from within the walls of a prison cell."

Leslie Padron, sister of Robert Cantor, gives her impact statement to the court during sentencing. Sui Kam "Tony" Tung was sentenced to life in prison for the first degree murder of his ex-wife's lover, Robert Cantor, of Teaneck in 2011, before Bergen County Judge Christopher Kazlau in Hackensack, NJ on Friday Nov. 3, 2023.

Tung can appeal the sentence within 45 days, which his attorney Ian Silvera said they plan to do. He said they plan on trying to get the whole trial overturned again.

Silvera maintains there is not enough evidence to prove that Tung was in New Jersey the night Cantor was murdered.

"The jury has spoken," Silvera said "We have to respect the verdict. We don't have to agree with it but that's why we're going to start the appellate process."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Teaneck NJ murder case ends in life in prison for NYC man