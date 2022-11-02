‘You will not forget us,’ Parkland shooting survivor tells killer at sentencing hearing

For the 17 who lost their lives, a gunman will be sentenced to life in prison today.

For the 17 whose flesh was torn by powerful bullets fired from an AR-15-style rifle but somehow managed to survive, a gunman will be sentenced to life in prison.

For some, it will not be good enough. Nikolas Cruz, 24, was spared the ultimate penalty, death, when a jury failed to reach unanimous agreement last month.

Family members of the 17 slain at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018, continued sharing their feelings Wednesday, a day after Cruz’s sentencing hearing began.

As a rule, they do not speak his name. They did not break that rule Wednesday.

“Just to be in the same room as this monster who killed our son, Nicholas, and attempted to kill our son, Alex, is unbearable,” said Annika Dworet, who recited the names of all 17 victims. “May their memories be a blessing.”

Those who killed were: Alyssa Alhadeff, 14; Scott Beigel, 35; Martin Duque Anguiano, 14; Nicholas Dworet, 17; Aaron Feis, 37; Jaime Guttenberg, 14; Christopher Hixon, 49; Luke Hoyer, 15; Cara Loughran, 14; Gina Montalto, 14; Joaquin Oliver, 17; Alaina Petty, 14; Meadow Pollack, 18; Helena Ramsay, 17; Alexander Schachter, 14; Carmen Schentrup, 16; and Peter Wang, 15.

School board member Lori Alhadeff said her daughter Alyssa played the “best game of her life” at a soccer match the day before the shooting. “You robbed Alyssa of a lifetime of memories!” she shouted at the defendant, wishing him a “miserable” future.

“Know this: While my family mourns our beautiful Alyssa, you will not own us or our feelings,” said the victim’s father, Ilan Marc Alhadeff, who denounced the defendant as an animal who deserves to be forgotten.

“You were a hateful bigot with an AR-15 and a God-complex,” said former classmate Samantha Fuentes, a survivor of the shooting. “They people you killed will have a legacy much greater than yours... My name is Sam Fuentes. You will not forget me. You will not forget us until the last day you breathe.”

This is a developing story, so check back for updates. Click here to have breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox.