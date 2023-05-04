‘You will not be forgotten;’ Clark Co. Deputy Matthew Yates honored in state memorial ceremony

The names of eight fallen law enforcement officers were added to Ohio’s Peace Officer Memorial during a state ceremony in London Thursday.

This included fallen Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 24, 2022.

“Each of them defended our society and its values against those who seek to steal, kill and destroy,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said during the ceremony. “And everything we have today is here because they safeguarded these things with their lives In return, we promise them, ‘You will not be forgotten.’”

The following officers were honored during the ceremony:

Deputy Matthew Yates, Clark County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Robert “Craig” Mills, Butler County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Daniel J. Kin, Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office

Officer Dominic M. Francis, Bluffton Police Department

Agent John D. Stayrook, Medina County Drug Task Force

Patrolman Sean E. VanDenberg, Lawrence Twp. Police Department

Officer Edward L. Stewart, Akron Police Department

Officer Kenneth C. Jones, Akron Police Department

There were also seven historical additions to the memorial wall, including six Dayton police officers named Troy E. Sine, Clement L. Francis, Emerson Glotfelter, Vinton E. Harsh, Edward M. Hennessey and Lawrence R. Graham. The six officers died of the Spanish flu contracted while on duty between 1918 and 1920.

Perry County Deputy Herbert Minshull who was shot and killed in 1945 while attempting to serve a warrant was also added to the memorial wall.

For more information on each officer’s life and legacy, you can visit the Fallen Officers Memorial webpage here.

