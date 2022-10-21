‘It’s not funny:’ Ga. sheriff issues stern warning after student threatens to shoot middle school

Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix has a stern warning for anyone considering bringing a loaded gun to a school in his county.

“If anyone brings a gun to a school in Spalding County in an attempt to harm a student, this is not Uvalde, my deputies will not stand outside, and the shooter will be dealt with accordingly. In case you are wondering what I mean by that, the answer is yes,” Sheriff Dix said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The warning comes after a student at Kennedy Road Middle School threatened to shoot the school.

Dix says that the student who made the threat is not at the school.

Investigators are trying to track down where the rumor of a school shooting began and have placed extra patrols around the area.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sheriff also said parents have a responsibility to talk to their children.

“Parents, talk to your kids and let them know that this type of behavior is not a joke. It’s not funny, especially in the times we are living in,” he said.

Deputies have not commented on if the student will face charges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]