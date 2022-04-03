'Not giving up': Fatal Kidder Street shooting remains unsolved one year later

Flowers, notes and other tributes to those that died in the shooting lie along Kidder Street in Wilmington, N.C., Thursday April 15, 2021.

Zieyah Wade spent the day how he typically preferred: at home, playing with one of his daughters.

"Zieyah’s whole life was about his kids," his mother, Kisha Wade said. "He loved his kids."

He had no intentions of leaving home, his mother said, but on the evening of April 3, 2021, the 22-year-old father of four stopped by a house party and was among three who were killed when unknown assailants fired 20 bullets shortly after midnight at 710 Kidder Street.

One year after the gruesome attack, Wilmington police have released few details, made no arrests, disclosed no potential motive and named no suspects.

In a Facebook video Friday, Wilmington Police Department Det. Shannon Walker said the department continues to ask for the public's help to "get justice for these families."

Kisha Wade said she hasn't heard from the police regarding the investigation in months, but she's not giving up hope.

"I'm just not giving up," she said. "I don't care if it's three, five years from now, I'm going to get justice for my son."

Here's what we know

Fifteen people died by homicide in the city in 2021. The April 3, 2021 deaths of Zieyah Wade, 21-year-old Shamir Jones and 16-year-old Destiny Roland remain unsolved.

Autopsy and investigation reports released by the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner late last year confirm Wade, Jones and Roland died from gunshot wounds.

According to the medical examiner’s report, Zieyah Wade was found dead at the scene by EMS, lying on his back on the floor of the house.

He was shot twice in the back, his autopsy found. The bullets pierced his heart, right lung and multiple other internal organs.

Jones and Roland were transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center along with four other gunshot victims.

Jones suffered four bullet wounds — one to the back of his head, one to his torso, one to his right ankle and one to his left foot — according to his autopsy report. He was pronounced dead at 12:29 a.m.

Roland, a mother to a now-almost-3-year-old girl, Amora Unique Roland, was shot once in the torso and lived more than an hour after her injury.

The bullet struck several of her internal organs, and her pulse was weak when she arrived at the emergency room, the report said. She was intubated and the trauma team performed a thoracotomy in the emergency room.

Despite their efforts, 16-year-old Roland died at 1:29 a.m.

Zykeria Crawford, 19; Zymiryon Atkins, 18; Valery Orelus, 18; and Keyshawn James, 21, were all injured and received treatment at NHRMC.

In a press conference in May 2021 — more than a month after the deadly mass shooting — Wilmington police said there were multiple shooters and the shooting has a gang connection. At the time, police said some victims were refusing to make statements to investigators and information from attendees would be crucial to solving the case.

Walker on Friday said Crime Stoppers — a worldwide hot line program that offers cash rewards to individuals who provide information in unsolved cases — is offering a $3,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest in this case.

'I'm going to keep fighting'

Fifteen minutes or so after Zieyah Wade left his mother's house, she got a call that he'd been shot.

She'd made salad that night but was out of ranch dressing — Zieyah's favorite — so he and Roland said they were going to pick up food, she said.

Earlier, Kisha Wade said, the two had mentioned a party but she didn't know it was that night and didn't think they had plans to stop by. Zieyah Wade's best friend called his mother, screaming.

"He just said, 'They got shot, they got shot,'" she recalled. "I'm like, 'How did y'all even get over there that quick?'"

A "Be Kind" sign rests at the corner of Fourth and Kidder streets.

Kisha Wade said she hopes people come forward with information, but knows many are scared.

"People do know the truth," she said. "But people are scared to tell what they saw."

A year after the shooting, Kisha Wade said she and her family — Zieyah's 11 siblings and countless friends and relatives — are eager for answers.

"My son was the type of person that he would not want to see us crying," she said. "I'm not going to stop fighting. I'm going to keep fighting."

For now, she said, she holds close to her memories of her son and finds pieces of him in his children; in their smiles, laughs and budding personalities, she sees her son.

"I try not to cry," she said. "I had to build up the strength to be strong for his kids."

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or submit an anonymous tip using the Tip 411 app. Crime Stoppers can be reached at (910) 452-6127 or 1 (800) 531-9845.

Jamey Cross is the public safety reporter at the StarNews. Reach her at jbcross@gannett.com or message her on Twitter @jameybcross.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: One year later and the fatal Kidder Street shooting remains unsolved