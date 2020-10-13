‘It’s not going to be close’: Bill Clinton’s strategist predicts huge Joe Biden victory on election night

Bill Clinton’s former strategist James Carville says that Joe Biden is set to thump Donald Trump with an overwhelming victory on election day. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Politicon)

Bill Clinton’s former strategist has predicted that Joe Biden will thump Donald Trump with an overwhelming victory on election day.

Veteran political consultant James Carville predicted the contest is "not going to be close” and that Mr Biden would quickly be proclaimed the winner.

Some observers have predicted a drawn out post-election legal battle after the president hinted he may not accept the result if he loses, and with record levels of mail-in voting due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But Mr Carville dismissed that as he predicted Mr Trump will be well beaten.

“Not only are we going to know election night, we’re going to know at 10.30pm,” Mr Carville told MSNBC's Brian Williams.

“This thing is not going to be close. We’re going to know early. I’m not in any panic whatsoever.”

Polls have consistently shown Mr Biden with a commanding lead over Mr Trump ahead of the 3 November election.

"l probably see as much polling as anybody in the country," added Mr Carville.

"And if anything, it continues to improve. I kind of thought the natural gravity would take it down, but that doesn’t seem to be happening as of yet.

“And we’ve got three weeks before we go to post. I’m ready to go.

“I think we’re going to know, and I anticipate opening a bottle of champagne. Brian, maybe I’ll share it with you by distance.”

