'That’s not going to happen': GOP lawmaker says Donald Trump won't be speaker of the House

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., one of the House Republicans who voted last week to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., vowed that former President Donald Trump will not become the leader of the lower chamber.

Asked on ABC’s “This Week” about Republicans who have called for Trump to fill the role, Buck said “that’s not going to happen.”

“It shouldn’t happen, and we have a lot of talent inside the House,” he said. “We’ll settle this inside the House Republican conference, and we will elect someone who’ll have the unity and the backing of the full conference.”

The question came after Trump said last week that he would consider accepting the speakership temporarily if Republicans deadlock on selecting a new speaker.

Trump said in an interview with Fox News that GOP leaders “have asked me if I would take it for a short period of time for the party, until they come to a conclusion − I’m not doing it because I want to − I will do it if necessary, should they not be able to make their decision."

Trump went on to endorse Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio for the post, however.

McCarthy was removed from the House speakership last week after Republican rebels used a tactic known as a “motion to vacate” to bring McCarthy’s leadership up for a vote in the House.

A handful of hard-right lawmakers voted against him out of anger that he worked with Democrats to avert a government shutdown. Democratic lawmakers refused to step in to save McCarthy and said House Republicans had to fight the battle themselves.

Buck said Sunday that he is not supporting a candidate until Republicans reach an agreement on government spending. Lawmakers last month passed a temporary deal to avoid a government shutdown, but the nation will face a shutdown again next month if Congress can’t come up with a longer-term spending deal.

“I think we lock the doors, and we have very limited bathroom breaks and food breaks and make sure we get the job done,” Buck said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump will not serve as speaker of the House, GOP lawmaker vows