Not going to make the IRS tax return deadline? Here’s how to get a filing extension

Tax day is Monday, the last day to file and pay taxes owed for most individual income tax returns.

In past pandemic years, the IRS has extended the filing deadline for all taxpayers. But if you fall under the “last-minute” filer category this year, you still have a couple of options.

The Internal Revenue Service estimates 15 million taxpayers will request an filing extension. According to the agency, the easiest way to do it is to file using IRS Free File, a system to electronically prepare and file federal individual income tax return for free.

Here’s what you need to know if you need more time to file your individual income tax return:

According to the IRS, you can request an extension until Oct. 17 using Form 4868. To request more time, estimate your total amount of tax debt on the form and pay any amount due by Monday to avoid penalties and interest.

Remember, a file extension is not an extension to pay what you owe.

Download and complete Form 4848 from IRS’ forms, instructions and publications page and address it to the correct IRS office. The mail must be postmarked by Monday.

ANOTHER WAY TO RECEIVE A FILE EXTENSION

Another way to secure a file extension is by paying all or part of the estimated income tax due and indicating the payment is for an extension, according to the IRS’ website. Using this option, you don’t have to file a separate extension form and you will receive a confirmation number for records.

Here are the payment options:

Direct Pay: Money is taken from your checking or savings account with no additional fee.

Electronic Federal Tax Payment System: A three-piece identification system to schedule, pay and track payments.

Debit, credit card or digital wallet: A payment processor that charges a transaction fee.

For more information visit the IRS 2022 tax calendar.

Forms

STATE FORMS

FEDERAL FORMS

Form 1040 and form 1040-SR: U.S. individual income tax return

Form W-4: Complete this form so your employer can withhold the correct federal income tax from your pay.

Form 941: This form is for employers who withhold income taxes, social security tax or Medicare tax from employee’s paychecks or who must pay the employer’s portion of social security or Medicare tax.

Form W-2: Employers must file a form W-2 for each employee whose income, social security or Medicare tax was withheld.

Form W-7: Get or renew an individual taxpayer identification number for federal tax purposes if you aren’t eligible for a social security number.

Form 9465: Use this form to request a monthly installment plan if you cannot pay the full amount you owe shown on your tax return (or on a notice we sent you).

For more federal forms visit the official IRS website. For more filing deadlines visit the California Franchise Tax Board’s website.

