'Not going to stop': Family, community speak out for slain teens at Palm Bay City Council meeting

All Carolyn Brown wants is to find answers.

Thursday night, the grieving grandmother of Jeremiah Brown — one of two teens found shot to death on Christmas night at Palm Bay's "Compound" — took that plea to the public at a city council meeting.

“I want to find some peace for my daughter and my grandchildren,” Brown said prior to the meeting. “But most importantly, I petition the youth, anybody that knows the truth, to step forward."

Brown and her family still don’t know how Jeremiah and his friend, Travon Anthony Jr., 16. ended up at the Compound or what led up to their deaths, she said at a pre-council meeting "justice walk," which drew about 40 people marching from the corner of Eldron Boulevard and Malabar Road to Palm Bay City Hall.

A crowd of about 40 gathered to walk with signs in honor of the two teens killed at Palm Bay's Compound. After, a group of about 80 attended the city council meeting to speak on regulating the compound and gun violence.

There, a larger crowd of about 80 family and community members gathered to attend the meeting and speak up on behalf of the two teens.

Many called for regulation of the Compound, an area of 2,784 acres that have gone mostly undeveloped over the past couple of decades. The land, located in southwestern Palm Bay, was liquidated by the General Development Corp. when the company went bankrupt in the early 1990s.

Prior to that, GDC constructed about 200 miles of roads crisscrossing across the region of about 12.2 square miles.

Brown, one of several speakers appealing to council members and the community for help, told city council members she “is not going to stop” until the case is solved and a solution is found regarding the Compound.

“It wasn’t supposed to happen, but it happened to my precious Jeremiah, and I’m not going to stop as long as I’ve got breath in my body,” she said. “I’m going to fight to see that justice prevails and that Compound issue is resolved.”

She added that she had driven out to the area and found it disconcerting.

“I got the creepiest feeling, out of this world. It’s … miles of nothing but grass, weeds that’s out there,” she said.

Other family members and friends also spoke up about the Compound, asking if it could be monitored through cameras or better-regulated to keep people from engaging in illegal activity on the private property.

Mayor Rob Medina told the crowd that a workshop will be scheduled in late March to address possible solutions. He encouraged Jeremiah’s family to participate in the meeting once a date was confirmed.

“I appreciate the community engagement,” he told the teen's family and friends. “Know that our hearts are with you, know that we stand with you and your family, and I know that justice will prevail in this case.”

Another concern brought up by multiple community members was gun violence. Chrisel Brown, Jeremiah’s mother, said too many children have access to guns.

“With me just doing my own due diligence, with me just going through social media, for every other child, they own a gun,” she said.

She also cited concerns about children carrying guns in schools and the possibility of installing metal detectors.

“If they’re carrying these guns around the streets, surely they’re bringing these guns to school,” she said.

“For our kids to be safe, to go to school and for them to be able to come home back safely and alive, something needs to be done ... it is a huge problem in the community with these guns just getting in the hands of young children. And it’s very unfortunate, and because of that, my son and TJ lost their lives, because children had access to guns.”

Medina offered to help set up a meeting between her and the school board.

Another speaker, Taquanda Gibson, expressed concerns that the lack of safe activities in Palm Bay contributes to dangerous behaviors in teens.

“As I was growing up, we started seeing things getting shut down,” said Gibson, adding that she was born and raised in Palm Bay.

“They took the skating rink, they took the teen center, they took everything from us, and then I noticed that when they took all those things, what happened? We got in trouble. …. (When we had those resources) they had adults in there supervising us so we couldn’t get in trouble.”

Gibson said it was important to address these issues to help preserve future generations.

“There's people that are going into nursing homes every day, there (are) parents that need their children to take care of them, and if we get rid of a generation of kids, who’s going to do that – who’s going to be the next to carry those torches?” she said.

“We just want to make sure that you all hear our cries for justice.”

