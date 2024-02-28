‘We’re not going to stop’: Family offering $15k reward after son shot, killed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There is now a $15,000 reward for information about a man’s brutal murder.

It has been more than a month since someone shot and killed 22-year-old Jonathan Castillo. He was trying to pick up his 3-year-old daughter when he was shot and killed, and since then leads have been few and far between.

“Not knowing, not knowing who did this and why they did this. My son was a very laid-back person and he…all he wanted to do was get his daughter and be with his daughter that night, and the only reason why he was out there that late was because his ex-girlfriend worked late nights, so that was the only way that he could get his daughter,” explained Jackie Araiza as she talked about her firstborn son.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) were called to the 800 block of Aeolia Drive on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at around 12:40 a.m. A witness told officers two gunmen wearing masks walked past Castillo’s car before one of them turned, pointed a handgun toward Castillo, and ordered him to put his hands up. Then, shots were fired.

“I need peace in my heart and I know my son is resting, but I’m his voice and I need to do this for him, and I want whoever knows anything out there to please come forward,” Araiza said.

The Castillo family is now offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest, hoping to bring closure to this deadly incident.

“I pray every night, every night that someone does come clean and someone does come up and say something. We don’t want these people to be out there hurting anybody else, anybody else’s son, brother, father,” Araiza said as she wiped away her tears.

Officers found Castillo unresponsive in his car. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

“He was funny. He would make us laugh,” Araiza said. “He was a very laid-back person and he didn’t like to bother anybody; he just liked to just sit back and play his video games and spend time with his cat and his daughter, and he was just smart, funny, and loved hanging out with his sister.”

The family is planning on going back to the scene of the crime this Saturday, March 2 to hang fliers asking for answers in hopes someone will come forward.

“We’re not going to stop. We’re going to keep going until someone comes clean and until someone gets caught,” Araiza said.

A GoFundMe has been created for the family as they navigate through this difficult time.

Anyone with information about Castillo’s murder is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in homicide cases.

