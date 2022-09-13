‘Not going to turn a blind eye.’ Lexington, UK cops partner to curb crime after UK wins

Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said in a press conference on Tuesday morning his department and the University of Kentucky Police Department will partner to curb criminal acts following major UK wins.

The announcement came after people filled State Street, started fires and flipped a car following UK football’s win over the University of Florida Saturday. Those individuals could face criminal charges, according to police, who are investigating the incidents.

Weathers said he wasn’t expecting the level of celebration and criminal activity that happened Saturday. He said he has spoken with UK Police Chief Joe Monroe and they’re going to work together to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

“It’s been a while because the pandemic but we’re going to start partnering again and we’re going to actively and more affirmatively address some of the things that we’re seeing before they get out of hand both on campus and off campus,” Weathers said. “We’re not going to turn a blind eye to that.

“We’re going to make sure that they understand that they’re going to be held accountable for those kinds of actions.”

One family said they owned the car which was flipped, and they were attempting to raise money to replace it because it had been destroyed in the incident. The family voiced frustration with the response from Lexington police and UK.

Update: Family raising money to replace car flipped on State Street; cops to pursue charges

Individuals involved in Saturday’s incident could face charges of criminal mischief among other offenses, according to Hannah Sloan, a spokesperson for the Lexington Police Department. The charges will depend on what they did and the severity of crime.

Investigations are being conducted by property crimes detectives with Lexington police. As of Tuesday morning, no one had been charged. Lexington police were present at State Street on Saturday but officers said response was limited due to several shooting incidents that occurred at the same time.

The specifics of the partnership between UK and Lexington police are unclear, according to Sloan, who said the joint efforts would be outlined in later conversations among parties involved.

“In the past around (basketball) tournament time have had a presence on State Street, so whether it is like that or something different, those decisions will come from later conversations,” she said.

State Street has been a common site of incidents following significant UK wins in football and basketball over the past decade.

Lexington police previously partnered with UK police for joint patrols in attempts to lessen large student gatherings during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in near-campus neighborhoods. That partnership was implemented pror to UK’s first home football game of 2020.