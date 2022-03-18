'There is not a good answer': Texas foster care under fire after Refuge sex trafficking allegations

It took eight calls over six weeks before a state-contracted facility that housed foster girls in Bastrop County was temporarily closed after allegations of sex trafficking at the facility surfaced.

Texas Rangers said this week they found no evidence to back up the allegations, but state lawmakers urged improvements to make sure that, had a crime occurred, the state would never take that long to respond.

Department of Family and Protective Services officials — answering lawmakers at a special hearing called by the Texas Senate Committee on Child Protective Services on Thursday — said they had no excuse for the lack of an immediate response by internal staff, who have since been terminated. But they vowed to improve their processes so that children are kept safe.

"There is not a good answer," Jaime Masters, Department of Family and Protective Services commissioner, told the senators. "But I will say that the caseworker did their job and told her supervisor, but the supervisor did not elevate the report."

Masters said the supervisor claimed that "she was disengaged. And her staff knows that if her staff told her too much, she requires a lot of work of them.”

Last week, Tara Olah, a director with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, told federal court monitors tasked with oversight of her agency that, beginning Jan. 24, the department received multiple phone calls to the statewide intake hotline alleging sexual and physical abuse, exploitation, neglectful supervision and medical neglect at Refuge Ranch.

The girls were being housed at the Refuge Ranch, which was run by the Refuge for Domestic Minor Sex Trafficking, in Bastrop. The facility cares for young foster girls who are victims of sex trafficking.

Gov. Greg Abbott had ordered an immediate investigation by the Texas Rangers, the investigative arm of the Department of Public Safety, into the allegations.

But in a letter released Wednesday from DPS Director Steven McCraw to Gov. Greg Abbott, McCraw said Texas Rangers found "there was no evidence that any of the residents at the Refuge shelter have ever been sexually abused or trafficked while at the shelter."

During testimony to the Senate Committee on Child Protective Services hearing on Thursday, McCraw said the allegation that an employee obtained nude photos of two girls, both minors, is still under investigation by the Bastrop County sheriff's office, but will likely result criminal charges.

Process improvements

State lawmakers said that despite the Texas Rangers' findings, processes and communication need to be improved so anything like that doesn't happen.

According to Department of Family and Protective Services officials, all concerns of abuse, neglect and exploitations of children, adults with disabilities or elderly are made to a statewide intake line operated by the agency.

All reports to statewide intake are made through the Texas Abuse Hotline by phone at 1-800-252-5400 or online at txabusehotline.org.

The report then goes through a series of steps to identify its authenticity. Investigations are only launched when an allegation meets the legal definition of abuse or neglect. Many of these reports do not meet that criteria and are never referred for investigation, department officials said.

According to online records, the department this year had 1,181 allegations reported, of which 43 were confirmed. In 2020, the department had 2,817 allegations reported with 108 confirmed. In 2021, that number rose to 3,608 allegations reported and 293 confirmed.

Reports are then assigned priority based on the alleged severity of harm and level of risk to the child at time of intake.

Priority 1: There is immediate risk of death, serious injury, or life-threatening abuse or neglect. An investigation must initiate an investigation within 24 hours of receiving the intake.

Priority 2: There is no indication of immediate risk of death or substantial harm. RCCI must initiate an investigation within 72 hours of receiving a Priority 2 intake.

In January, when the first intake call about the Refuge alleging sex trafficking was made, Masters said the call was assigned as Priority 2, giving it a less urgent response time.

Masters said that the response time did not lag in this case and did not contribute to the six-week lag, but instead said staff processes were to blame.

"We have proper processes in place and people have to follow it," Masters said. "None of us can be everywhere at one time. Policy was not followed, and naked pics of children in our care should have gone up the chain and it didn't."

She said the supervisor tied to this case was terminated.

But she said the department will implement a number of new procedures to address the issues, including notifying the department's executive leadership of intakes alleging human trafficking of children in residential care. And even if a residential operation’s staff are terminated, the department must conduct a full assessment of the operation to understand all contributing circumstances.

The statewide intake hotline will also designate all calls that allege human trafficking during the previous six months as Priority 1. Before, human trafficking allegations were given Priority 1 status if they involved an alleged perpetrator having ongoing access to the victims.

Department leadership, Masters said, will also be reinforcing guidelines for elevation of issues and requiring child protective service and residential child care institutions to do joint staffings to address issues on all cases

Masters has also directed human resources to conduct a management review of the agency across the state.

In a news conference last week, Refuge Founder and Executive Director Brooke Crowder said the facility will also be implementing several new measures as part of its hiring procedures and screening processes.

In January, the Refuge hired a third-party service to conduct more extensive background checks into criminal history or a record of abuse. In February, it hired a second independent service to do a comprehensive analysis of the organization’s operational policies and procedures and advanced screening procedures.

"We are deeply relieved by the Texas Rangers' findings reported in (yesterday's) letter," Crowder said. "We are grateful to state leaders for maintaining an intense focus on the issues related to interdicting sex trafficking and supporting us in our efforts to protect and rehabilitate the victims that enter our care."

Allegations against the Refuge

The allegations raised by Olah involved a current Refuge Ranch employee accused of neglectful supervision and former employee who had obtained nude photos of two girls and planned to use proceeds from the photos to buy illegal drugs and alcohol that were supplied to the youths.

Because the report alleged human trafficking, local law enforcement and the DPS were immediately notified, and a child protective special investigator was assigned to the case.

However, according to McCraw's letter Wednesday, human trafficking did not occur in this incident. But a criminal investigation of the former employee is ongoing and being continued by the Bastrop County sheriff's office.

Olah also alleged that the residential care director, who had been cooperative throughout the investigation, appeared to have had prior knowledge of the alleged sexual abuse.

Steven Phenix, a Refuge Ranch spokesman, denied that the residential care director knew about the incidents, saying that when the two girls made the reports to the director, she immediately reported it.

A second incident, in which two girls ran away from the facility with the assistance of employees, was reported in February, according to Refuge Ranch officials.

One employee, who has not been identified by authorities, was arrested in February and charged with lying to federal authorities who were investigating that incident.

While one employee was fired, Olah said last week that other staff members still at the facility appeared to be involved.

Four employees have been fired in connection with the incidents, Phenix has said. The other employees suspected to be involved were cleared by the sheriff's office, he said.

History of the Refuge

Officials with the Refuge Ranch said they have employed more than three dozen staff members to provide round-the-clock care for the girls. All staff members passed background checks, they said.

The Refuge Ranch opened in August 2018 on 50 acres in Bastrop County. It’s the largest long-term, live-in rehabilitation community for child survivors of sex trafficking in the country, and it is designed to house girls ages 11 to 19.

Since its inception, the facility has served more than 70 girls, Crowder said. The organization provides services on the property to help the girls heal and thrive, including an on-site charter school and access to mental and physical health care.

During the beginning of the pandemic, the Dixie Chicks and a several other public figures held weekly Zoom calls with the girls to help prevent quarantine anxieties with a dose of hope and inspiration.

During testimony on Thursday, the staff members with Texas Health and Human Services Commission, who controls licensing and inspections, said such facilities are monitored every three months.

Texas has 11 residential treatment centers, general residential operations that provide child-care and treatment services to children with emotional disorders, including the Refuge.

On average, a facility can be cited for about 12 deficiencies a year. The Refuge had about eight or nine deficiencies each year, facility officials said.

According to Department of Family and Protective Services records from the past five years, the facility was cited for 27 deficiencies, including background check problems, improper caregiver responsibilities, and medication storage and record violations.

All of the deficiencies, staff said, have been corrected.

The American-Statesman has submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for copies of the background checks and the number of law enforcement and EMS calls to the facility.

