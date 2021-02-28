'Not a good idea:' Experts concerned about pope trip to Iraq

  • A Christian priest holds a Vatican flag as he walks by a poster of Pope Francis during preparations for the Pope's visit in Mar Youssif Church in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (AP/Photo/Hadi Mizban)
  • File - In this Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 file photo, a volunteer sprays disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus, during the open-air Friday prayers in Sadr City, Baghdad, Iraq. Infectious disease experts are expressing concern about Pope Francis’ upcoming trip to Iraq, given a sharp rise in coronavirus infections there, a fragile health care system and the unavoidable likelihood that Iraqis will crowd to see the pontiff. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed, File)
  • FILE -- In this Feb. 22, 2021 file photo health worker collects a saliva sample from a man for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) coronavirus test at the Shurja market, in Baghdad, Iraq . Infectious disease experts are expressing concern about Pope Francis’ upcoming trip to Iraq, given a sharp rise in coronavirus infections there, a fragile health care system and the unavoidable likelihood that Iraqis will crowd to see the pontiff. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
  • FILE -- In this Sept. 11, 2020 health official takes temperature of the faithful entering a mosque in Kufa, Iraq. Infectious disease experts are expressing concern about Pope Francis’ upcoming trip to Iraq, given a sharp rise in coronavirus infections there, a fragile health care system and the unavoidable likelihood that Iraqis will crowd to see the pontiff. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil)
  • FILE -- In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, Iraqi Christians are registering their names to attend the mass that the Pope will lead on his next visit to Iraq in Irbil. Infectious disease experts are expressing concern about Pope Francis’ upcoming trip to Iraq, given a sharp rise in coronavirus infections there, a fragile health care system and the unavoidable likelihood that Iraqis will crowd to see the pontiff. (AP/Photo/Hadi Mizban)
  • FILE -- in this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo a man walks through the empty shopping street of the main Shurja market during a curfew to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, in central Baghdad, Iraq. Infectious disease experts are expressing concern about Pope Francis’ upcoming trip to Iraq, given a sharp rise in coronavirus infections there, a fragile health care system and the unavoidable likelihood that Iraqis will crowd to see the pontiff. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
  • Pope Francis delivers his blessing during the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
  • Iraqi security forces pass by Iraq and the Vatican flags and posters announcing visit of the Pope Francis in a street in Qaraqosh, Iraq, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP/Photo/Hadi Mizban)
  • Federal policemen patrol by a concrete wall placed by Iraqi security forces to surround the Our Lady of Salvation Church during preparations for the Pope's visit in Mar Youssif Church in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (AP/Photo/Hadi Mizban)
  • FILE -- In this Feb. 22, 2021 file photo a health worker collects a saliva sample from a woman for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) coronavirus test at the Shurja market, in Baghdad, Iraq. Infectious disease experts are expressing concern about Pope Francis’ upcoming trip to Iraq, given a sharp rise in coronavirus infections there, a fragile health care system and the unavoidable likelihood that Iraqis will crowd to see the pontiff. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
1 / 10

Iraq

A Christian priest holds a Vatican flag as he walks by a poster of Pope Francis during preparations for the Pope's visit in Mar Youssif Church in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (AP/Photo/Hadi Mizban)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NICOLE WINFIELD and SAMYA KULLAB
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Infectious disease experts are expressing concern about Pope Francis’ upcoming trip to Iraq, given a sharp rise in coronavirus infections there, a fragile health care system and the unavoidable likelihood that Iraqis will crowd to see him.

No one wants to tell Francis to call it off, and the Iraqi government has every interest in showing off its relative stability by welcoming the first pope to the birthplace of Abraham. The March 5-8 trip is expected to provide a sorely-needed spiritual boost to Iraq’s beleaguered Christians while furthering the Vatican’s bridge-building efforts with the Muslim world.

But from a purely epidemiological standpoint, as well as the public health message it sends, a papal trip to Iraq amid a global pandemic is not advisable, health experts say.

Their concerns were reinforced with the news Sunday that the Vatican ambassador to Iraq, the main point person for the trip who would have escorted Francis to all his appointments, tested positive for COVID-19 and was self-isolating.

In an email to The Associated Press, the embassy said Archbishop Mitja Leskovar's symptoms were mild and that he was continuing to prepare for Francis' visit.

Beyond his case, experts note that wars, economic crises and an exodus of Iraqi professionals have devastated the country’s hospital system, while studies show most of Iraq’s new COVID-19 infections are the highly-contagious variant first identified in Britain.

“I just don’t think it’s a good idea,” said Dr. Navid Madani, virologist and founding director of the Center for Science Health Education in the Middle East and North Africa at Harvard Medical School’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The Iranian-born Madani co-authored an article in The Lancet last year on the region's uneven response to COVID-19, noting that Iraq, Syria and Yemen were poorly placed to cope, given they are still struggling with extremist insurgencies and have 40 million people who need humanitarian aid.

In a telephone interview, Madani said Middle Easterners are known for their hospitality, and cautioned that the enthusiasm among Iraqis of welcoming a peace-maker like Francis to a neglected, war-torn part of the world might lead to inadvertent violations of virus control measures.

“This could potentially lead to unsafe or superspreading risks,” she said.

Dr. Bharat Pankhania, an infectious disease control expert at the University of Exeter College of Medicine, concurred.

“It’s a perfect storm for generating lots of cases which you won’t be able to deal with,” he said.

Organizers promise to enforce mask mandates, social distancing and crowd limits, as well as the possibility of increased testing sites, two Iraqi government officials said.

The health care protocols are “critical but can be managed," one government official told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity.

And the Vatican has taken its own precautions, with the 84-year-old pope, his 20-member Vatican entourage and the 70-plus journalists on the papal plane all vaccinated.

But the Iraqis gathering in the north, center and south of the country to attend Francis’ indoor and outdoor Masses, hear his speeches and participate in his prayer meetings are not vaccinated.

And that, scientists say, is the problem.

“We are in the middle of a global pandemic. And it is important to get the correct messages out,” Pankhania said. “The correct messages are: the less interactions with fellow human beings, the better.”

He questioned the optics of the Vatican delegation being inoculated while the Iraqis are not, and noted that Iraqis would only take such risks to go to those events because the pope was there.

In words addressed to Vatican officials and the media, he said: “You are all protected from severe disease. So if you get infected, you’re not going to die. But the people coming to see you may get infected and may die.”

“Is it wise under that circumstance for you to just turn up? And because you turn up, people turn up to see you and they get infected?” he asked.

The World Health Organization was diplomatic when asked about the wisdom of a papal trip to Iraq, saying countries should evaluate the risk of an event against the infection situation, and then decide if it should be postponed.

“It’s all about managing that risk,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19. “It’s about looking at the epidemiologic situation in the country and then making sure that if that event is to take place, that it can take place as safely as possible.”

Francis has said he intends to go even if most Iraqis have to watch him on television to avoid infection. The important thing, he told Catholic News Service, is “they will see that the pope is there in their country.”

Francis has frequently called for an equitable distribution of vaccines and respect for government health measures, though he tends to not wear face masks. Francis for months has eschewed even socially distanced public audiences at the Vatican to limit the chance of contagion.

Dr. Michael Head, senior research fellow in global health at the University of Southampton’s Faculty of Medicine, said the number of new daily cases in Iraq is “increasing significantly at the moment” with the Health Ministry reporting around 4,000 a day, close to the height of its first wave in September.

Head said for any trip to Iraq, there must be infection control practices in force, including mask-wearing, hand-washing, social distancing and good ventilation in indoor spaces.

“Hopefully we will see proactive approaches to infection control in place during the pope’s visit to Baghdad,” he said.

The Iraqi government imposed a modified lockdown and curfew in mid-February amid a new surge in cases, closing schools and mosques and leaving restaurants and cafes only open for takeout. But the government decided against a full shutdown because of the difficulty of enforcing it and the financial impact on Iraq’s battered economy, the Iraqi officials told AP.

Many Iraqis remain lax in using masks and some doubt the severity of the virus.

Madani, the Harvard virologist, urged trip organizers to let science and data guide their decision-making.

A decision to reschedule or postpone the papal trip, or move it to a virtual format, would “be quite impactful from a global leadership standpoint” because “it would signal prioritizing the safety of Iraq’s public,” she said.

___

Kullab reported from Baghdad. Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: Biden team considering a halt to 'offensive' arms sales for Saudis

    President Joe Biden's administration is considering the cancellation of arms deals with Saudi Arabia that pose human rights concerns while limiting future military sales to "defensive" weapons, as it reassesses it relationship with the kingdom. Four sources familiar with the administration's thinking said that after pausing half a billion dollars in arms deals with Saudi Arabia out of concern over casualties in Yemen earlier this year, officials are assessing the equipment and training included in recent sales to determine what can be considered defensive. A State Department spokesperson said, "Our focus is on ending the conflict in Yemen even as we ensure Saudi Arabia has everything it needs to defend its territory and its people," adding Biden has pledged to end U.S. military support for the military campaign against the Houthis.

  • Protesters rally on steps of Georgian parliament

    Protesters reached the Parliament building in Tbilisi and rallied outside before going on a march in the center of the capital.Police on Tuesday (February 23) detained Nika Melia, chairman of the United National Movement (UNM) opposition party, after storming its offices and clashing with his supporters.Melia has been accused of inciting violence at street protests in June 2019, a charge he dismisses as politically motivated.The case prompted Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia to step down and warn that Melia's detention could to exacerbate political divisions in the country.Georgian Dream political party won a parliamentary election in October last year, but the opposition said the vote was rigged and marred with violations.

  • Thousands march in Armenia to demand PM's resignation

    Several thousand opposition supporters march through the capital of Armenia to demand Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation over his handling of last year's war with Azerbaijan which many see as a national humiliation.

  • House passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief package

    The House early Saturday passed President Biden's $1.9 trillion economic relief package, which included a minimum wage hike that faces hurdles in the Senate. The bill passed 219-212, with two Democrats voting with the Republicans.

  • Black Women Have Been Erased From Streetwear–These Women Are Changing That

    "Streetwear was born from black women."

  • CPAC puts a bullseye on China

    GOP hopefuls are already hammering the line that Biden is “soft-on-China.”

  • Hear Peter Frampton’s Instrumental Cover of Roxy Music’s ‘Avalon’

    Guitarist's Frampton Forgets the Words out April 23rd

  • Archbishops say they are trying to revitalise parish system, not dismantle it

    Archbishops have hit back at claims that they are trying to dismantle parish churches, claiming their aim is to "expand, reimagine and revitalise" the system. The Most Rev Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and the Most Rev Stephen Cottrell, the Archbishop of York, made the comments during an informal live-streamed meeting of the General Synod, the Church of England's legislative body, on Saturday. The Telegraph has previously revealed that multiple clergy and laypeople had voiced fears over the "collapse" of the Church of England in rural communities. A Church document, leaked earlier this month, suggested that the Covid pandemic has provided an opportunity for "radical change" within the Church which could result in the loss of the parish church model in a bid to remain "financially sustainable". The report, sent to the 42 diocesan secretaries this month, warned clergy to prepare for changes and cuts as officials prepare to overhaul the system, sparking fears that churches in rural towns and parishes will not survive. But Archbishop Cottrell said: "We need to expand and reimagine and revitalise the parish system, not dismantle it." Archbishop Welby said: "We have both been parish priests, for goodness' sake. We are deeply committed, we have spent years of our lives in parishes – the idea that we would want to ditch them and that we are against the rural [parishes] is just rubbish." The Archbishop of York later updated the Synod on the progress of "Vision and Strategy", his blueprint for the Church's future, saying: "Some of us will have come to this meeting troubled by stories in parts of the press implying that big decisions about clergy numbers, parishes, buildings and services have already been decided centrally but kept under wraps. "Much of this has been rather misleading. Archbishop Justin and I have replied in the public domain so as to set the record straight but also, more importantly, keep the work on track. "But, Synod, I want to say again this is a work in progress. It is my intention to be open and transparent about the full scope of the challenge and to find ways of working on this together."

  • Republicans unveil two minimum wage bills in response to Democrats' push

    Senators Mitt Romney and Tom Cotton set $10-an-hour target while Josh Hawley promotes tax credit scheme Senator Mitt Romney said his proposal ‘would raise the floor for workers without costing jobs’. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP Republican lawmakers have been vocal about their opposition to Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief bill, particularly to Democrats’ inclusion of a provision that would raise the federal minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour. But two sets of Republicans from opposite sides of the party have now introduced bills that show what they believe are more palatable policies that address criticism of America’s current minimum wage. The moves come amid a major push by leftwing Democrats, unions and progressive pressure groups to raise the minimum wage – a push that appears to have a higher chance of success than ever before. The campaign – often spearheaded by walkout worker protests – has put pressure on the Republican party to respond. In keeping with the party’s deep division between its dominant Trumpist faction and its more traditionalist party elites, the twin responses seem aimed at appealing on one hand to its corporate-friendly allies and on the other hand to its populist rightwing base. Both have an anti-immigrant element. Senators Mitt Romney and Tom Cotton unveiled on Tuesday a proposal for a $10 federal minimum wage, to be implemented over the course of four years with a slower, phased approach for small businesses. Their bill also requires employers to use the federal government’s E-Verify program to ensure they are not hiring undocumented workers. Currently, 29 states, including Arkansas, Cotton’s home state, have minimum wages above the federal level. A few states have already passed a $15 minimum wage, including California, Massachusetts and Colorado. In a statement about the bill, Cotton railed against “millions of illegal immigrants” who compete with American workers “for too few jobs with wages that are too low”. Meanwhile, Romney said the legislation “would raise the floor for workers without costing jobs”. While immigration has largely been left out of the debate over a $15 minimum wage, Republicans when arguing against the wage hike have cited a report from the Congressional Budget Office that 1.4m jobs could be lost with the increase. The same report also says that 17 million workers would see increases in their wages and 900,000 Americans could be lifted out of poverty with the policy. Romney and Cotton’s plan would affect the wages of 3.5 million workers, according to a fact sheet by Romney’s office. Subtly referring to the bill on Twitter, the Democratic representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called a $10 minimum wage “legislated poverty” on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the far-right Republican senator Josh Hawley of Missouri released his alternative to an increase in the minimum wage: a tax credit for those who make less than $16.50 an hour. The credit would be applied based on the number of hours a person worked and would be available only to those with an American social security number, barring non-US citizens and undocumented workers. A full-time worker could get up to $4,680 in tax credits a year, according to the bill. “It’s time we give blue-collar workers some respect and a pay raise. This plan would deliver meaningful relief for families and working Americans through higher pay while incentivizing and promoting work,” Hawley said in a statement. According to Axios, Hawley’s team estimated his plan would cost the government $200bn, a figure traditional Republicans would eschew. Hawley has also split off from traditional Republicans by saying on Twitter he would support a $15 minimum wage for workers of big corporations that make at least $1bn in annual revenue. The two bills have little chance of getting any serious consideration as Democrats are focused on internal debates over their $15 minimum wage proposal. Two of the more conservative members of the party, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, indicated that they will not support the bill if it includes the wage hike. Manchin said that he would support an $11 minimum wage, telling reporters that “throwing $15 out there right now just makes it very difficult in rural America”.

  • Rachel Lindsay disables Instagram after 'rude, hateful' backlash from 'Bachelor' fans, co-host says

    Former "Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay deletes Instagram after "Bachelor" fans send her "rude, hateful" backlash according to podcast co-host Van Lathan.

  • Biden said 'Diplomacy is back!' Then he started dropping bombs

    Biden may inadvertently achieve what Trump couldn’t: destroying the Iran deal, Obama’s main foreign policy achievement ‘The Biden administration has seemingly initiated a highly unproductive blame game that has further damaged the atmospherics for diplomacy.’ Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters “Diplomacy is back!” President Joe Biden declared at the Munich Security Conference last week. But so is bombing Syria, apparently. Biden has only been president a bit more than a month, but he has already ordered his first bombing campaign. (It took Trump four months to do the same.) The target was facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran-backed militia in retaliation for rocket attacks against US troops in Iraq earlier this month. Presumably, Biden wanted to signal to Iran that it would pay a heavy price if it ordered attacks against US troops in order to pressure Washington to return to the Iran nuclear deal. But by bombing Syria for this reason, Biden proved how failing to rejoin the nuclear agreement endangers US national security – Iran’s nuclear program continues to advance while the US and Iran glide closer to a military confrontation. Biden knows these arguments quite well. He made them against Donald Trump only a few months ago. His top officials have spent the past years extensively criticizing Trump’s maximum pressure strategy. They were all correct. Which makes his steps on Iran in his first month all the more perplexing. While Biden’s intent to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) seems unquestionable, good intentions and good strategy are not the same thing. Rather than bringing diplomacy back, Biden appears to be falling back into old patterns where appearing tough trumps being smart and where diplomacy is merely a slogan sprinkled on policies centered on coercion, not a genuine give and take. Of course, few doubted that reviving the JCPOA would be without challenge. And the lack of priority given to Iran may simply be due to the plethora of domestic and international crises Biden has to attend to with less than a full staff. Yet, these exonerating circumstances do not explain the many seemingly unnecessary and counterproductive measures the Biden administration has taken on the JCPOA since taking office. Even before diplomacy has begun, the Biden administration has seemingly initiated a highly unproductive blame game First, the administration rather unnecessarily decided to create a public feud over whether Iran or the US would have to take the first step towards reviving the JCPOA. Instead of carefully working with the Europeans to design a choreography that would enable both sides to move simultaneously, and by that, avoid a conflict over chronology altogether, Biden officials repeatedly made public demands that Iran had to take the first step before any of Trump’s JCPOA-violating sanctions could be lifted – even though it was the US that left the agreement. This won’t work. Wendy Sherman, President Barack Obama’s former lead negotiator and Biden’s pick for deputy secretary of state, said as much in September 2019. Sherman said she “would be shocked if Iran agreed to a meeting without some sanctions relief” and that there “are plenty of ways to do this so that everyone’s interests can be met and so that everyone’s face can be saved”. Sherman was right then and she is right now. Even if Biden calculated that a small public confrontation could serve the administration’s broader purposes, it should not have been over an issue where the US neither has persuasive moral nor legal arguments. Second, even before diplomacy has begun, the Biden administration has seemingly initiated a highly unproductive blame game that has further damaged the atmospherics for diplomacy. The administration’s messaging has been to emphasize that Iran is the party out of compliance with the JCPOA – which is technically false – and that the future of the deal hinges on Iran coming back into compliance. Even though it is the US that left the deal while Iran is still in it. While Iran has reduced its obligations in accordance to paragraph 36 of the JCPOA, that is fundamentally different from the US leaving the deal and imposing sanctions on countries that seek to abide by the nuclear accord. Biden’s attitude has been that the US simply is not responsible for the actions of the Trump administration. America has a new president now and as a result, it starts off with a clean slate unburdened by the many transgressions of Donald Trump. Consequently, it is Iran that is in the wrong, not America. All the US needed to do to regain the moral high ground was to elect a new president – even though the new president is continuing the policies of the old president. The blame game is further fought at the International Atomic Energy Agency now. Reports indicate that the US and the EU are seeking to rebuke Iran for reducing its cooperation with the IAEA. Tehran’s actions are certainly worthy of censure. But again, the problem is that the US has abandoned all of its obligations while Tehran has reduced some of its own. If the US returned to the deal and Iran didn’t, rebuking it would be fully justified. But doing so now when the US still remains outside of the deal is simply kafkaesque. It’s not even a clever way of playing the blame game. Even if the US succeeds in shifting the blame to Iran, the question is what the value of that is at this point. In this early stage of diplomacy, the parties should be seeking to create the best possible atmosphere for talks. They should demonstrate their positive intent and commitment to finding a diplomatic solution. Descending into a public blame game is what the parties do when talks start to break down – it’s not an effective measure to get talks going. All it does, intentionally or not, is to signal insincerity, perhaps even bad intent. That is certainly how Biden’s maneuvering has been read in Tehran. Whatever advantage Biden thinks he gains through military signaling in Syria and by playing the blame game in the media, if it sabotages what arguably is the final opportunity to revive an accord that is critical to US national security, then Biden may inadvertently achieve what Trump couldn’t: destroying the legacy of Obama’s main foreign policy achievement. Trita Parsi is the author of Losing an Enemy: Obama, Iran, and the Triumph of Diplomacy. He is the former president and founder of the National Iranian American Council

  • Nick Jonas taps into disconnected feelings in 'Spaceman' song, reveals date for solo album

    Nick Jonas released his new song "Spaceman" the title track of his upcoming solo album, inspired by feeling "completely disconnected from the world."

  • Trump kept them out to protect jobs. Now, these immigrants are getting green cards

    Ending a ban on legal immigration imposed last year, President Joe Biden reopened the country this week to thousands of people who won the 2020 Diversity Immigrant Visa Program but couldn’t come to the U.S. because of an order by former President Donald Trump.

  • Testing for COVID-19 has declined. Experts worry it's too soon for the US to let its guard down.

    Over 180 sites supported by the government in Los Angeles County, the largest in the country, were working at only a third of their capacity.

  • A Week In Auckland, New Zealand On A $54,000 Salary

    Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.Today: an engineer who makes $54,000 per year and spends some of her money on 0% beer. Editor’s Note: All currency has been converted to USD. Occupation: EngineerIndustry: ITAge: 26Location: Auckland, New ZealandSalary: $54,000Net Worth: $24,000 ($18,000 in retirement, $2,0500 in savings, $1,650 in passive share funds, minus debt. My boyfriend (henceforth C.) and I have a joint account that we use to pay for rent/bills/groceries/shared entertainment, but otherwise have separate finances.)Debt: ~$16,000 student loan, nothing else.Paycheck Amount (1x/month): $2,898Pronouns: She/herMonthly ExpensesRent: $717 (C. and I rent a one-bedroom apartment)Student Loan: $381 (this comes out with tax, not from my take-home pay)Power: ~$35 (my half) in summer, ~$70 in winter Water: ~$14 (my half) Internet with Prime Video: $30.60 (my half) Contents Insurance: $13.35 (my half) Kiwisaver: $223.20 (this is NZ’s retirement savings program, and also comes out with tax) Health/Life Insurance: $0 (work pays)Cell Phone: $11.52 Subscriptions: $36 (Netflix, Living Big In A Tiny House Patreon, two NZ newspapers/magazines, and an online text browser game) Donations: $32 (split between Amnesty International and Auckland City Mission)Spotify Premium: $0 (parents’ family plan) Savings: I dump $792 in my savings account when I get paid (this is a round number in NZD) and will feed in smaller amounts through the month if I’m running under budget. Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?It was always expected that I would go to university. Both of my parents went, I did very well in school, and everyone around me treated it as a foregone conclusion. I did go, but I’ve wondered since whether taking a gap year might have been better in the long run, because I dropped out of the course I started after two years and wasted a lot of money. I did graduate two and a half years after that, but with a different degree. I took out student loans for courses and textbooks and was able to live at home almost all the way through, and I worked part-time most years. Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?I don’t remember many conversations about money directly, but my mum was much more frugal than my dad, and sometimes when we went to the supermarket she would ask us to work out which brand was the cheapest by weight or unit. I do remember as a teenager my parents would try to convince me to be better with my money and not spend it all at once. I was quite bad with money right up until I started working full-time. Most of the conversations we’ve had about money have been since I became an adult. What was your first job and why did you get it?A paper run when I was 11 with my brother for extra pocket money; I think my mum encouraged us to get it. After that, I had a couple of one-off jobs in high school and my first proper part-time job was at a café. Did you worry about money growing up?My parents were poor when I was very young, but in all honesty, they’ve been quite well-off for as long as I can remember. I never really worried about not having money. Do you worry about money now?I don’t worry about food or housing, and our jobs are stable. However, we’re deciding whether to try to buy a house when our lease is up and I worry about what we can afford and how fast house prices are rising. We don’t quite have a 20% deposit between us, which is what we would need to avoid paying for things like valuations and mortgage insurance in the buying process — for context, the median house price in Auckland is about $720,000, ie. $1 million NZD, and the median house price in the country went up 20% last year. At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?I moved out of my childhood home in my last semester of university. I borrowed a few hundred dollars from my parents just before I finished a few months later. I paid them back as soon as I got my first full-time paycheck at 22. I did stay with my parents for six weeks during our first lockdown in early 2020, but that was by choice, and I was still working and paying rent and bills for my old apartment. I have enough savings now to cover any emergencies, but if things were really bad, my boyfriend or my parents would probably be able to help. Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.My parents paid me for part of my university fees (~$6,500) a couple of years ago as part of an agreement we had about paying for university; student loans are interest-free here, so I’ve saved that rather than putting it straight on the loan. They also sent me $1,080 when I last moved because my brother was moving at the same time and was broke and they didn’t want to give him money but not me. Day One 7 a.m. — Monday is my scheduled day at work, so I get up as soon as my alarm goes off. I have a quick shower and am out the door 25 minutes later. I used to have a 90-minute commute to work so I cut down the getting-up-to-leaving-the-house time to as short as possible, and I’ve managed to keep that habit since. We don’t have any community COVID cases in the country at the moment, but we do need to wear face masks on public transport. The fare is $1.44, but I topped up my bus card yesterday. 7:30 a.m. — The first thing I normally do at work is check my emails, but I don’t have any important ones, so I go down to the café in our building for a flat white. I brought a banana from home and I have that and the coffee for breakfast. I’m trying to steer away from also buying breakfast on the days I come into work. Hopefully, my bank account will appreciate me in the long run. $3.24 12 p.m. — Lunchtime! I brought leftovers from last night into work with me, so lunch would be free… except that I buy a Coke Zero and a packet of chips from the vending machine to go with it. Whoops. The vending machine and I have a long-standing relationship. $2.52 4 p.m. — It’s home time, and I get the bus back again. I have a few cans of 0% Heineken left and I open up one of those when I get home. I’ve stopped drinking quite recently, after a few too many incidents under the influence and general overconsumption. I don’t want to go into too much detail, but it seems relevant that I’ve recently quit. I also take my multivitamins while I remember. One’s just a general multivitamin and the other is an iron tablet, which I’ve been taking because the blood service told me my iron levels were too low last time I showed up and banned me from donating for six months. 7 p.m. — Dinnertime. C. is cooking what we have left in the fridge and freezer (which today is lamb steaks with oven fries and frozen mixed vegetables). Someone will need to go to the supermarket tomorrow. After, we watch some Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix. I watch a little YouTube, browse a little Reddit, and am in bed by 10. Daily Total: $5.76 Day Two 7:45 a.m. — Today we’re both working from home. Our apartment’s quite small — C. has his setup in the lounge and mine is in our bedroom. I generally try to start at 7:30 but I’m late this morning, so I log in, check my emails, and try to finish off what I started yesterday before our morning meeting. I have my usual coffee and banana. 12 p.m. — It’s time for my lunch break and I feel like getting some sunshine, so I go to the shops. I get chicken, mince, sausages, broccoli, onions, soy sauce, frozen dumplings, a couple of microwave meals, cereal, sugarfree L&P (this is an NZ thing, sort of an extra lemony lemonade), a bottle of switchel for me to have when I get home, and a six-pack of 0% wheat beer. The total comes to $56.92 and I use the joint account card to pay. When I get back, I realize I don’t actually feel like cooking any of what I bought, and realistically, my lunch break should be over anyway, so I microwave a tin of tomato soup from the pantry for lunch. $28.46 6 p.m. — Neither of us feels like cooking and I need to stay near my computer for work, so C. is the one who goes out to pick up our Pizza Hut. This is $27.69 and goes on the joint card. $13.84 8:30 p.m. — I kill time catching up on my YouTube subscriptions waiting for one last work assignment. After that, I wind down with more YouTube. C. is playing League of Legends with some friends. Everyone’s in bed before 11, but I have trouble getting to sleep so I play some Fallen London for a while (the aforementioned text browser game in my expenses). Daily Total: $42.30 Day Three 7:30 a.m. — We’re both working from home again today. Shower, banana, and a Nespresso, and then another Nespresso about an hour later. We do take all the empty capsules in to be recycled, just to be clear. 9:15 a.m. — I emailed the people at work that deal with our health insurance a few days ago because it looked like they had me on the wrong plan, and I get an email back letting me know that I’m right and they’ll fix it ASAP. 12:30 p.m. — We watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine on our lunch break. I’m not too hungry but I should probably eat at this stage, so I have some cherries (it’s cherry season here; I got a big box last week) and cheese and crackers for lunch. 3:30 p.m. — Work is slow, so I browse through the shopping folder in my bookmarks. When I like the look of something online, I bookmark it and every so often I go through and see what I still want and what I don’t want anymore. There’s a PS4 game I bookmarked a while back that’s in stock now (Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition) and someone is selling a second-hand copy on the website’s marketplace on the cheap, so I buy it. The game plus shipping is $21.60. $21.60 6.30 p.m. — I decide I should probably cook since I haven’t this week, so I make a pasta bake with frozen mixed vegetables, chicken, garlic, onion, and pasta sauce from a jar. (I can cook, and I sometimes like the idea of cooking, and I watch a lot of Binging with Babish on YouTube, but I wouldn’t describe myself as particularly talented or enthusiastic about it.) We watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine again; we’re up to season 4 now. I’m not really on board with Jake’s frosted tips. 8:30 p.m. — I’ve been trying to get back into writing for fun recently and I’m in the middle of that when I realize I haven’t left the house today. Oops. I did this quite a bit when we were in lockdown and everywhere was closed, but the last time this happened was in August and since then I try to go out at least for a bit of a walk once a day. Working from home four days a week makes it quite easy to forget to go out. Daily Total: $21.60 Day Four 7:45 a.m. — I’m late starting work again — shower, banana, Nespresso, second Nespresso, the usual deal. I check my bank accounts and see my Kiwisaver contributions have come in. You can use your Kiwisaver money either when you turn 65 or to buy a house, and barring some kind of lottery win from the lotteries that I don’t enter, I’ll be using what I have in it now for a house, so every deposit is a welcome sight at this stage. Today is C.’s day in the office, and he heads off around 8, but he expects to be back after his morning meeting. 12 p.m. — The weather’s been very bad for summer — rain and clouds and generally overcast — but I resolve to at least leave the apartment when I finish work anyway. I microwave some of the leftover pasta for lunch. C. sends a message that he’s going to spend the rest of the day in the office. 4:30 p.m. — It’s the end of work, so I go out again… all the way to the supermarket. I’ve had all the 0% wheat beer, so I pick up more. Some people obviously don’t like the idea of 0% beer, and I realize that for some people who don’t drink, it reminds them too much of normal beer to be comfortable with it; but personally, I’m coming around to it. It’s cold, tastes… mostly like beer, and doesn’t give you morning-after guilt or crippling hangovers. The total is $5.03 and I put it on my card since C. won’t have any. $5.03 7 p.m. — C. cooks up some sausages with boiled potato and (non-frozen!) broccoli. We watch more Brooklyn Nine-Nine. 9 p.m. — C.’s working on his game (this is a hobby of his); at the moment I think he’s playing around with the mechanics on a battle screen. I try to do some writing, but I don’t find myself very motivated for it. I find it quite difficult sometimes to be productive on workdays other than, you know, actually working. On the plus side, I’m tired today, so I’m in bed and pretty much asleep by 9:30. Daily Total: $5.03 Day Five 7:30 a.m. — I get up on time today, maybe because it’s Friday. I have my shower. I also have my banana and Nespresso and its friend the follow-up Nespresso. 12 p.m. — I ask C. if he wants to go out for lunch, and he’s keen. There are quite a few cafes, takeaways, and restaurants around where we live and we go to our favorite; it’s difficult to get a seat on the weekend, but during the week, we manage fine. He gets a cajun chicken wrap and a coffee. I get a bacon and egg bun and a cola. The total is $19.08 and we put it on the joint card. $9.54 4 p.m. — I’m hungry and a little bored so I go to the supermarket, again. If there’s a downside to the supermarket being a five minutes walk away, this is it. I get a quick-cook container of pasta and sauce, another bottle of L&P, and ice-cream for C. It comes to $14.96 and goes on the joint card. $7.48 6:30 p.m. — We still have leftovers, so C. has the leftover pasta and I have the leftover sausages. We’ll go out for dinner on Fridays sometimes, but we already went out for lunch. We also live a bit too far away from most of our friends to see them in person that often. So we watch some Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and then I watch some YouTube. I follow a lot of channels, but today I watch a few videos about people living in tiny houses. I probably wouldn’t live in one myself, but it’s really cool watching all the stuff they can fit into such a small space and how it opens new opportunities for their lives. We go to bed around 10. Daily Total: $17.02 Day Six 8 a.m. — C. does a weekly organized run on Saturdays and usually has breakfast with a friend afterward, so I have a bit of a sleep-in. Sometimes I’ll go out for breakfast, but today, I’m not feeling it. I cook the pasta from yesterday, which is… a bit weird, I know. It’s good though, and I figure going out would have been more expensive. I have my usual Nespresso. C. comes back around 10 and shows me some pictures of him making faces at the camera that were taken on the run. He also stopped by the Dutch shop on the way back and picked up some cheese and licorice, which was $13.68 and put on the joint card. $6.84 12 p.m. — We need to pick up a few things, so we head out to the local mall in C.’s car. We have McDonald’s for lunch — he gets a double cheeseburger, McNuggets, and a small Sprite, and I get a Big Mac and upgrade his cheeseburger to a combo so I can eat the fries. The total comes to $15.70, which goes on the joint card. $7.85 12:30 p.m. — We stop by one store to pick up something for C. which goes on his personal card. At the second store, we pick up chopsticks, metal straws, a serving spoon, and a little net dome cover to put over the planters on our balcony and keep out the sparrows who see us as a free lunch stop (we had to throw out some lettuce a while back because they were pecking so many holes in it). That comes to $50.98 and again goes on the joint card. $25.49 6:30 p.m. — We get home and microwave a couple of freezer meals — today’s meals are not high on nutritional content. C. has another run tomorrow so he goes to bed early, and I stay up on the PS4 and go to bed around 11. Daily Total: $40.18 Day Seven 8 a.m. — C. is off on his run this morning (he does a few running events a year that cost money to enter, but he gets a finisher’s medal and free gear and so on), so I’m on my own again. I drink two Nespresso coffees and eat the usual banana. He comes back around 10 with his new medal. 11:30 a.m. — We go to do our weekly shop. We got out of the habit of doing this during lockdown as only one of us was allowed to go to the shop at a time and we can comfortably carry about half a week of groceries by hand. Grocery spending is our main splurge category — if we ever needed to budget more, we would do it from there. We get bananas, garlic, red onion, mushrooms, lettuce, hot smoked salmon, a little pot of mussels for C., sausages, steak, rice, a couple of spice packets, ice cream, more 0% beer for me, and some 2% beer of a type I don’t like for C., a couple of quick-cook pasta sachets for lunches, and tea. The total is $116.14 and goes on the joint card. $58.07 3 p.m. — One of the big national papers is reporting a community case of COVID. We haven’t had one in two months, although a lot of people are arriving back in the country and then testing positive in quarantine. Apparently, it was someone who came out of quarantine a few days ago, so hopefully, they haven’t spread it to anyone and the transmission chain will end with them. It sounds like they were logging all the locations they visited in the COVID tracer app, which is great since contacts can be traced more easily. 6 p.m. — Nothing more on the case; we’ll probably hear tomorrow. I cook up some burrito-like wraps, ie. mince with taco seasoning, wraps, cheese, lettuce, and various sauces. It’s another day in the office tomorrow, so I gather up everything I need and wind down with a bit more YouTube. I wouldn’t say I’ve exactly extended myself this week, but I also haven’t had anything to drink, so I’ll take it. We go to bed around 10. Daily Total: $58.07 Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual’s experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29’s point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more money diaries, click here.Do you have a Money Diary you’d like to share? Submit it with us here.Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?A Week In San Luis Obispo, CA, On A $65,000 SalaryA Week In Los Angeles, CA On A $80,000 SalaryA Week In Portland, OR, On A $34,000 Salary

  • In latest attack on Asians, woman dragged by car in robbery

    A woman was dragged by a car in Oakland’s Asian business district during a robbery that her husband says left her bruised and shaken, marking the latest in a series of attacks against people of Asian descent in the San Francisco Bay Area and in other parts of the U.S. Eric Nghiem said his wife, Jenny, who is Vietnamese, had her purse crossed around her neck and shoulder as she was walking to a grocery store when a thief grabbed it and jumped into the passenger side of a car Wednesday. Nghiem said his wife is sore and bruised after the robbery in the city's East Lake neighborhood.

  • In oil-rich Iraq, a few women buck norms, take rig site jobs

    It’s nearly dawn and Zainab Amjad has been up all night working on an oil rig in southern Iraq. Elsewhere in the oil-rich province of Basra, Ayat Rawthan is supervising the assembly of large drill pipes. The women, both 24, are among just a handful who have eschewed the dreary office jobs typically handed to female petroleum engineers in Iraq.

  • Netflix's diversity study revealed an equity gap behind the scenes, and showed that LGBTQ+ and characters with disabilities are 'rare'

    Netflix said the study showed change is needed "particularly for specific racial/ethnic groups, the LGBTQ community, and people with disabilities."

  • Less than half of Americans support student loan forgiveness: poll

    A new survey from Yahoo Finance and The Harris Poll finds 46% of Americans support some level of student loan forgiveness.

  • Far-right Proud Boys leader condemns Capitol rioters but says he 'won't cry' about politicians

    ‘I'm not going to worry about people that their only worry in life is to be re-elected,’ says Enrique Tarrio