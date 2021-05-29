‘Not a good shoot’: Experts criticize Overland Park police shooting of John Albers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Katie Moore, Bill Lukitsch
·11 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A Johnson County task force’s investigation of the fatal police shooting of 17-year-old John Albers in Overland Park was incomplete and should be reopened, according to experts who reviewed the case files released by city officials.

Law enforcement experts who reviewed the city’s 498-page report on the investigation at The Star’s request said it appeared detectives never considered that the shooting might not be justified.

Video shows the detectives who interviewed the shooting officer never pressed him for details. Ballistics information essential to the case was not made public and may not have been available to prosecutors.

The report, released last month by the City of Overland Park and billed as a “complete and thorough investigation,” included hundreds of pages of police reports, video interviews with officers at the scene and photos. But it was missing key information called for in the task force’s policy, such as a supervisor’s initial notes from the shooting officer and a scene reconstruction. Crime lab records, including a shooting reconstruction that detailed the bullet trajectories, were also not included.

In the days after the material was released, The Star had it examined by two forensic scientists, a criminal justice professor and Paul Morrison, the former Johnson County District Attorney.

All found the investigation lacked neutrality and was missing crucial information.

“Everyone just seemed to know what had happened, and had concluded already what had happened,” said Charles Wellford, a professor of criminal justice at the University of Maryland with an extensive background reviewing homicide cases.

“There were things they could have done if they were not convinced from the get-go that this was not a chargeable action.”

“A substantial amount of that report didn’t really even deal with the shooting,” Morrison said. “It dealt with John Albers and his juvenile problems. And that, in my mind, is usually a sign that maybe somebody’s not the most neutral.”

Morrison said reopening the case would be “the right thing to do.”

The release on April 29 of documents from the Albers investigation came as the City of Overland Park faced mounting pressure to release public records and answer questions about the January 2018 shooting. The city had already settled a wrongful death lawsuit for $2.3 million and had been forced by a judge to release a severance agreement that promised a $70,000 payout to the shooting officer, Clayton Jenison.

Jension, who fired 13 bullets at Albers after responding to the teen’s home on a welfare check and finding him backing a van out of the garage, was never charged in the shooting. He left the department soon after but still holds a valid peace officer’s license in Kansas.

Like other police shootings in Johnson County, the case was investigated by the Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team, or OISIT, a multi-agency task force drawn from local police departments and the sheriff’s office.

In the Albers case, that meant the Leawood, Olathe, Prairie Village, Merriam and Mission police departments, as well as the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials at each of those agencies declined to answer questions or comment on this story.

Sean Reilly, spokesman for the City of Overland Park, defended the integrity of the investigation.

“The City has a great deal of respect for law enforcement investigators across Johnson County,” he said in an email Wednesday.

Reilly referred other questions to the office of District Attorney Steve Howe. This week, Kristi Bergeron, a spokeswoman for the office, said Howe was not available for comment but would provide information “in the near future.”

Since the release of the city’s report on the shooting, Sheila Albers, John’s mother, has used public records requests to obtain some of the missing records.

Those included a sheriff’s office lab report showing all the gunshots came from the side of the van John Albers was backing up, and a 3D reconstruction of the scene.

Sheila Albers said she was informed last week that the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers Standards and Training, which is responsible for licensing police in the state, closed a complaint with no action against Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez.

The complaint, filed by Sheila Albers, alleged that Donchez committed perjury by reporting to the commission that Jenison left the department under normal circumstances. That was uncovered in March when a judge ordered the city to release the severance agreement in response to a public records lawsuit by The Star.

The severance agreement stipulated that the police department report Jenison’s resignation as voluntary and for personal reasons.

Permitting Jenison to resign under normal circumstances meant he could be hired by a different police department, especially since at the time his name had not been released.

The investigation of her son’s shooting, Sheila Albers said, illustrates how there are “two systems” at work in law enforcement.

“We have a system for civilians,” she said. “And we have a system for police officers.”

Former Johnson County DA

Paul Morrison was Johnson County’s district attorney in 2004 when the officer-involved shooting team was assembled. Its intention was to ensure independence during such investigations and has “worked fairly well” in the past, Morrison said.

But when Morrison saw the Albers report, he described it as “a little deficient.”

To begin with, he thought the investigation’s focus on the teenager’s past personal problems was excessive and inappropriate. The case file included numerous pages of John Albers’ personal journal.

If Albers had a history of violent felonies and conduct in his past, Morrison said, it might be different. Instead, he described it as “overkill.”

In part, the evidence showed John Albers was said to be suicidal and was injured when police were called on Jan. 20, 2018, to check on him.

But, as many of the experts noted, Jenison did not even know who was in the van when he fired 13 shots into it as the teen backed it out of the family’s driveway.

One month after the shooting, Howe announced no charges would be filed against the officer.

“I’m really comfortable saying that that’s not a good shoot,” Morrison said. “Whether it rises to the level of criminal or not, I don’t know. But from what I’ve seen, it’s not clean.”

The police department initially defended its policy on shooting at moving vehicles, but changed it two years after the shooting.

The policy now stipulates that officers will not shoot at or from a moving vehicle “unless someone inside the vehicle is using or threatening lethal force ... by means other than the vehicle itself.”

The only exception to this policy is when the suspect appears to be using a vehicle as a weapon of mass destruction in an act of terrorism.

Officer’s interview

The two detectives who interviewed Jenison after the shooting did not press him on details, said Brent Turvey, director of the Forensic Criminology Institute.

Turvey, who reviewed a recording of the interview at The Star’s request, said he was struck by how the detectives from the Leawood and Olathe police departments did not ask Jenison why he shot into a vehicle without knowing who or how many people were in it.

During the 46-minute interview, which included a 10-minute break, they never challenged him on why he did not move further from the minivan as Albers backed out of the driveway.

“You do not fire indiscriminately into a vehicle when you don’t know what’s in them,” Turvey said. “If you think the vehicle’s going to hit you, you move.”

Jenison was brought in by the detectives, both members of the OISIT team, four days after the shooting. Before he sat for the interview, he was allowed to review video of the incident.

Turvey said those were benefits not given to citizens.

“(Jenison) clearly had time to think, to respond, to develop and review the evidence,” Turvey said.

The questions the detectives asked were effective at establishing the officer’s day and his recollection of events. But Turvey said the whole interview was “extremely cordial.”

“There was no attempt whatsoever to put on the record any discussion of this officer’s context, history, home life, drug use,” he said. “Other things that you immediately ask if you were a criminal suspect, especially if you were a person of color.

“This is not a confrontational interview. It doesn’t actually result in any new information being gathered.”

In the interview, Jenison said he was running backward and believed the van was going to hit him.

But evidence not released by the city, and revealed later through public records requests, shows Jenison fired at the van from the side — not the rear.

Forensic science

The report released by the city in April did not include a crime lab report detailing the flight paths of the bullets or a 3D scan of the scene and the minivan.

That evidence is crucial to such investigations, said Patrick McLaughlin, a professor of forensic science with John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a former officer with the New York City Police Department.

“I think most investigators, one of the first things they want to see is: ‘All right, you know, someone draw me a picture and put lines in it so I know what I’m looking at.’ The trajectories of the bullets are very, very key in a lot of people’s heads, in terms of trying to help with doing a determination.”

McLaughlin said he would hope such materials would be presented to and reviewed by the district attorney’s office before a charging decision was made. But it is not clear if that happened in the Albers case.

The lab report, obtained this month by Sheila Albers through a public records request, was dated March 7, 2018 — two weeks after Howe announced the shooting was justified.

It shows that all of the bullets Jenison fired struck the van from the side — not from the rear, where he might have been hit by the vehicle.

It is not known if Howe had access to the report or the scans before he announced the charging decision. His office has not responded to questions about if or when he received the information.

In reviewing the material the city did release, McLaughlin pointed to an apparent lack of lab reports and trace evidence findings — discovered by examining bullet fragments and looking for microscopic particles of things the bullet passed through, like glass or a seat cushion.

With the case file released by the city, McLaughlin said it does not appear possible to determine which of the 13 bullets struck Albers.

Was he hit by the first or second shot before the van he was driving sped up and moved erratically?

“That’s really, really hard to say, again, without having a lot more data in terms of accurate angles with the bullets going through,” he said.

Accountability

Wellford, at the University of Maryland, said much of the investigation seemed thorough: Evidence was collected and analyzed. Witnesses were found and interviewed. Video was obtained.

For him, the biggest question was how the evidence was applied to decisions about the shooting.

Did the investigators ever consider the possibility that the shooting might not be justified? How were the findings applied to charging considerations?

Some points in the investigation seemed lacking in thoroughness, he said.

The case file points to investigators seeking to set up an interview with the Albers family but not receiving a response before the investigation was completed, Wellford noted. The investigation moved quickly, as use-of-force-cases typically demand a swift response from the community, Wellford said.

But he questioned why that interview was apparently not performed before the investigation’s end.

“You’re torn between, we’ve got to do this quickly and get a response out to the community and maybe getting that interview,” Wellford said. “If it was more than that, I would like certainly like to know it. But if it was just that, then that’s understandable.”

He also described the interview between investigators and Jenison as “soft.” And he wonders if there may have been an agreement struck between Jenison’s attorney and the investigators setting a time limit.

As the interview with Jenison begins to wrap up, Wellford noticed a point at which Jenison’s attorney looks at his watch and then the lead investigator starts wrapping up by saying they only have a few remaining questions.

“That would be highly unusual,” Wellford said.

Wellford said the key for investigations is to ensure whoever is conducting them is competent and independent. There are options other states have taken up with use-of-force cases, he noted, such as having state law enforcement agencies lead those reviews.

“The more you can demonstrate independence, the more likely the community is going to accept the conclusions, whatever they are,” Wellford said.

“For me, independence, competency, credibility, those are the keys for however, you are going to set it up.”

Lauren Bonds, legal director of the National Police Accountability Project, said Johnson County taxpayers fund OISIT and are owed transparency.

“One of the objectives of the Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Team is enhancing the integrity of the investigatory process,” she said.

“Public access to standards, guidelines, and operations ensures taxpayers can advocate for changes if investigation procedures are unfair or slanted. It also empowers the public to hold OISIT accountable when it deviates from its own standards.”

A public records lawsuit filed by the KSHB television station, seeking the full investigative records, is ongoing. An FBI investigation into the Albers shooting also continues.

Recommended Stories

  • The LA mayor’s ‘jinx:’ Garcetti could leave for India as city faces host of challenges

    Eric Garcetti, who may join the Biden administration, would leave behind a thorny legacy in the megacity Eric Garcetti speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/AP The question has loomed over Los Angeles politics for years: when will the mayor resign? Pundits have long predicted that Eric Garcetti, the mayor with clear ambitions for higher office, would not finish out his second term. Now, it seems likely that the Democrat running the second largest city in the US will be stepping down more than a year early – with widespread reports that Joe Biden has selected him as his ambassador to India. If confirmed, Garcetti, 50, will be leaving behind a thorny legacy in a megacity facing a confluence of challenges: a warming climate, congestion and air pollution, a housing crisis, gentrification battles and some of the worst economic inequality in America. LA is facing some serious problems, and I think he understands that this isn’t a record that he is going to want for the rest of his career Jessica Levinson While he has enacted major policies on climate and transit, he could be departing amid a sexual harassment case in his office and at a time when his popularity in the heavily Democratic city has slipped. Garcetti has increasingly become a target of progressive groups over his policies on policing, homelessness, and other racial justice issues. “LA is facing some serious problems, and I think he understands that this isn’t a record that he is going to want for the rest of his career,” said Jessica Levinson, a Loyola law professor. “It is hard to run for higher office when your most recent resume line is mayor of LA. He’s made the calculation that … he has to enter the national or international stage before he comes back home to try [to] move up the political ladder.” Garcetti, the son of a former LA district attorney, served as a city councilman before being elected mayor in 2013 on a “back to basics” platform of increasing jobs and fixing city streets. He had initially considered a 2020 White House run and later joined the Biden campaign as a co-chair. When it was rumored last year that he was under consideration for a cabinet position (possibly transportation or housing secretary), Black Lives Matter LA and other activist groups began holding loud, daily protests outside Getty House, the mayor’s residence, urging Biden not to pick a “self-seeking mayor for a cabinet position in which he is completely unqualified”. Protesters meet outside Eric Garcetti’s home to protest his proposed funding of the Los Angeles police department. Photograph: Stanton Sharpe/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock The mayor announced he would not be taking a secretary job in December, citing the city’s rapidly worsening Covid catastrophe. Garcetti, the youngest mayor in LA in more than a century, would likely defend his record by pointing to his leadership during Covid, his efforts to stabilize the economy, his bid to bring the Olympics to LA in 2028, and his green jobs plan, said Levinson. It remains to be seen how the Olympics will impact the city, with opponents arguing that the games would accelerate displacement, gentrification and inequality. The LA Times editorial board recently urged Garcetti to stay, praising his “vision for a more livable, transit-oriented, environmentally and technologically friendly city” and his success at passing a new earthquake safety law. Carlo De La Cruz, California deputy for the Sierra Club’s My Generation Campaign, praised the mayor’s goals of 100% clean energy by 2045 and committing to an entirely electric fleet for garbage trucks: “It’s an achievement that I think people will remember as a critical shift … that will create ripple effects for the west coast and hopefully the nation.” The mayor succeeded in pushing a key transportation funding measure in 2016 and set commendable goals for improved mobility and safer streets, said Juan Matute, the deputy director of the UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies. But the execution of his plans has been slow and haphazard, he said. “There was a lot of promise for changing mobility in southern California that came through in plans … but they’ve fallen short of implementation,” according to Matute. It’s his legacy on homelessness, however, that could haunt him for years, contributing to what some commentators have called the “jinx” of the LA mayor job, which has not generally led to higher office, observers say. “We are seeing homeless encampments increasing everywhere,” said Stephen “Cue” Jn-Marie, a pastor at Skid Row, the epicenter of the crisis. “His legacy with us is a total failure. The issue of housing is not taken seriously in this city, because this city has never taken Black people seriously … and Garcetti is more concerned with getting people off the street and out of sight than getting people housed.” There are more than 41,000 homeless people in the city, according to last year’s count, and more than a thousand unhoused people die on the street each year in LA county. The pastor said Garcetti had been too focused on forcing people into shelters and relying on law enforcement instead of providing long-term housing solutions. He pointed to the 2015 LAPD fatal shooting of an unhoused Skid Row resident, Charly Africa Keunang, amid a Safer Cities initiative, which funded officer patrols in the neighborhood. Most recently, city leaders faced intense scrutiny for the eviction of a homeless community from a popular park, aided by police. Tents lined up on 4th Street on Skid Row, downtown Los Angeles. Photograph: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/REX/Shutterstock Garcetti has recently touted his proposed $1bn budget for homelessness, which would go to new housing projects, homelessness prevention and eviction defense programs and the expansion of services and cleanup teams. He also made national headlines with his announcement of a basic income program that could be the largest in the nation. But racial justice groups have been pressing the mayor to redirect funds away from LAPD and into services and programs, and while there has been some reallocation, Garcetti, in what could be his final days, has pushed a police budget increase. Garcetti was co-opting BLM’s words by calling his proposal a “justice budget” and claiming to “reimagine” public safety while expanding police funds, said Dr Melina Abdullah, the BLMLA co-founder: “He appropriates our language and then does the exact opposite … This is really a rightwing strategy. It’s like advancing corporate interests and allowing them to pollute the environment, and then calling it the ‘clean skies act’.” The mayor’s office has pointed to ongoing efforts to send mental health specialists to certain 911 calls. But for his harshest critics, an early exit before his term ends in 2022 would serve as confirmation that he was not dedicated to the hard work of running a city struggling with a major humanitarian crisis. He would be the first LA mayor to step down mid-term since 1916 when the mayor resigned due to a cheating scandal, according to the LA Times. Garcetti is also leaving during an ongoing lawsuit alleging that the mayor ignored or laughed off sexual harassment by his former top aide. Attorneys for the plaintiff, who have deposed the mayor’s wife, have raised concerns that she and the mayor could be in another country and “out of this court’s subpoena power” before a scheduled deposition in July. The LA Times reported that the city’s attorneys have responded that she would be available. “It is the perfect end note for a legacy of really ineffectual leadership that at its best was just self-serving, but at its worst was very deadly,” said Ina Morton, an organizer with the activist group, People’s City Council LA. “It’s not surprising. He has this reputation of being a mayor who likes to show up for a photoshoot … who is not really concerned with making the political sacrifices that are necessary to lead a city and help people.” A spokesperson for the mayor did not respond to an inquiry.

  • Remains of 215 children found at former indigenous school site in Canada

    TORONTO (Reuters) -The remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site of a former residential school for indigenous children, a discovery Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described as heartbreaking on Friday. The children were students at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia that closed in 1978, according to the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc Nation, which said the remains were found with the help of a ground penetrating radar specialist. "We had a knowing in our community that we were able to verify," Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc Chief Rosanne Casimir said in a statement.

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • ‘Politics is Trump’: Furious reaction as Republicans vote down Capitol riot commission

    ‘I’m very very disappointed, very frustrated that politics is Trump, literally and figuratively,’ centrist Democrat Joe Manchin says

  • ‘You’ve lost your mind’: Paul Gosar mocked for quoting U2 song about MLK to praise slain Capitol rioter

    Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot dead by police officer inside Capitol Building on 6 January

  • Authorities release image of car involved in road rage death of six-year-old boy

    District attorney gives the suspects 24 hours to come forward

  • Trump asks judge to dismiss Capitol riot conspiracy lawsuit filed by House Democrats

    Attorneys for Donald Trump have asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a group of House Democrats accusing the former president of conspiring to inspire the assault on the US Capitol on 6 January. The lawmakers accused Mr Trump, Rudy Giulani and members of the Proud Boys and far-right militia groups of violating the Ku Klux Klan Act, a Reconstruction-era law prohibiting the use of “force, intimidation or threat” against “any citizen who is lawfully entitled to vote” in a presidential election, as a pro-Trump mob sought to forcefully overturn the results of the 2020 election while storming the halls of Congress. Separate motions to dismiss the suit from Mr Trump’s attorneys on Thursday argue that his speech to supporters near the Capitol – in which he said that “if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore” – was protected by the First Amendment.

  • Mike Tyson reveals magic mushrooms ‘saved my life’ and hopes psychedelics can now change the world

    Former heavyweight champion calls psilocybin an ‘amazing medicine’

  • ‘This guy is a disaster’: GOP insiders terrified Trump’s rallies are going to derail midterm chances

    Republican congressional aide says if they win back majority in 2022, ‘it’s going to be in spite of Trump — not because of Trump’

  • The Hurricanes switched up their lines after warmups. It took another switch late to win.

    If Rod Brind’Amour overthought things early in Game 6, he figured it out late.

  • Brooklyn prosecutors begin probe into whether Ukrainians used Rudy Giuliani to interfere in 2020 election

    They’re probing his relationship with Andriy Derkach, a Ukrainian member of parliament the Treasury Department has previously labelled an ‘active Russian agent’

  • Friends reunion: BTS, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber censored in China

    It's believed the stars were cut from the Friends reunion as they'd previously offended China.

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. CLAIM: The variants of the coronavirus that have been found in the global population were created by COVID-19 vaccines, because the vaccines caused people to develop antibodies and forced the virus to evolve. THE FACTS: An article quoting a virologist known for spreading conspiracy theories about the coronavirus is pushing the false claim that COVID-19 vaccines were the catalyst that caused new variants of the virus to emerge around the globe.

  • Donald Trump’s visit to New York for UFC fight cost taxpayers $250k

    Brief trip to Manhattan was one of many charged to American taxpayer

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • Russia calls U.S. decision not to rejoin Open Skies arms pact 'political mistake'

    Russia said on Friday a U.S. decision not to rejoin the Open Skies arms control pact, which allows unarmed surveillance flights over member states, is a "political mistake" ahead of a summit between the countries' presidents.

  • Farmers with Ammon Bundy ties buy land, make camp next to shut canal

    Two farmers with ties to antigovernment activist Ammon Bundy have purchased land by a shut-off irrigation canal in Oregon that would normally deliver water to a massive federal irrigation project along the California-Oregon border and have set up a protest encampment there, Jefferson Public Radio&nbsp;reports.

  • San Jose mass killer had 22,000 rounds of ammunition in his house

    Nine VTA employees and gunman died in California mass shooting

  • ‘Shame on the Republican party’: GOP senators block Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, hoping to crush a probe into the violent assault before critical 2022 elections while GOP lawmakers manipulate a narrative around a riot inspired by persistent election myths. Despite a last-minute lobbying effort from US Capitol Police officers and the family of an officer who died after the attack, and appeals from Democrats and some Republicans, the US Senate voted largely along party lines against beginning debate on the measure, marking the first successful legislative filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing any chances of a bipartisan effort to investigate the events surrounding the 6 January riot and its aftermath. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote.

  • EU weighs Belarus sanctions at sectors close to leader

    European Union nations sketched out plans Thursday for new sanctions against Belarus, targeting economic sectors close to its authoritarian leader, as they sought to strike back at him for the diversion of a passenger jet to arrest a dissident journalist. Meeting in Lisbon, EU foreign ministers vowed to continue ramping up pressure on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko — whose disdain for democratic norms and human rights has made his country a pariah in the West. The country's isolation has only deepened since Sunday, when Belarusian flight controllers told the crew of a Ryanair jet about a bomb threat and instructed it to land in Minsk, where journalist Raman Pratasevich was pulled off the plane.