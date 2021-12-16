Not guilty: Jury acquits ex-Buncombe County Sheriff's deputy Eberhardt of felony charges

Don Eberhardt talks to the jury as he testifies December 15, 2021.

A Buncombe County jury on the afternoon of Dec. 15 found Don Eberhardt, former Deputy Sheriff for the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, not guilty of felony charges.

The jury, comprising six men and eight women, deliberated for roughly 15 minutes after the three-day trial before delivering verdicts of not guilty on charges of larceny of a firearm and possession of stolen property.

Eberhardt’s two adult sons, Seth and Noah, and his wife, Colleen, erupted in tears when the verdict was announced.

As the jury left the courtroom, they tearfully whispered “thank you” to each of the jurors.

Eberhardt faced four to 25 months in prison if convicted. Now that he’s been acquitted, he plans to return to law enforcement.

