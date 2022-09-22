Not guilty: Monroe County 'Castle Doctrine' case ends, Halterman acquitted on all charges

A Stroud Township man who fatally shot and wounded a couple who entered his home last year was found not guilty on all charges Friday evening.

Following a six-day trial, Randy Halterman, who fatally shot 20-year-old Adam Schultz and wounded Chastity Frailey when they allegedly entered Halterman's residence to explore in Jan. 2021, was found not guilty on charges including homicide, attempted homicide, and aggravated assault on Sept. 16.

The case sparked a debate about the Castle Doctrine, which allows individuals to utilize reasonable, and even deadly, to protect themselves against intruders in their home. During the trial, Halterman's defense claimed he considered Schultz and Frailey to be burglars, displaying text messages showing that Schultz had asked a friend for gloves, a crowbar and a bag before going to Halterman's home.

The prosecution argued "you can't take the law into your own hands," and attempted to establish that Halterman had previously partaken in violent actions by brandishing a weapon at trespassers in 2015.

During the initial pretrial, Detective Emily Raymond questioned Halterman about his motivations for shooting the couple from behind a curtain without warning, and for shooting Schultz again when he attempted to escape the building.

Halterman explained that he initially shot at the pair with his .22 caliber handgun because he was “in fear and didn’t know if they were armed.” As for why he continued to shoot at Schultz, Halterman said his mindset was “wanting ‘closure,’ of not trusting the system, and because he couldn’t let them get away.’”

Magisterial District Judge Michael Muth noted during the pretrial that even if the Castle Doctrine applied in the case, the Commonwealth had overcome its presumption, pointing out "seeking closure" was not indicative of self-defense. However, this did not preclude Halterman's defense's use of the Castle Doctrine during the trial.

