Not guilty: PBSO corrections officer overcomes drug smuggling allegations

WEST PALM BEACH — A corrections officer arrested during a monthslong probe into drug smuggling inside the Palm Beach County Jail was acquitted of all charges this month.

Jose Gutierrez, 38, is one of three officers accused of conspiring with inmates and a network of accomplices outside the jail to sneak in marijuana and other contraband. Two of the three officers resigned this year, but Gutierrez has maintained his innocence since his arrest two and a half years ago.

County deputies began screening inmates' phone calls in 2021 in response to reports of smoking throughout the jail. Matthew Winegard, one of several inmates implicated in the investigation, spoke as if he knew they were listening.

Deputies said he used code words to arrange a marijuana delivery to the detention center on Gun Club Road in suburban West Palm Beach on March 31, 2021. Winegard never mentioned Gutierrez by name but told the man on the other line to "count seven on your hand, like ABCD."

"It should be noted, the seventh letter of the alphabet is G," an investigator wrote later.

Within hours of the call, a man drove to the main jail with a Domino's Pizza box and two sandwich boxes in hand. Beneath pasta, chicken wings and a sandwich was about 83 grams — just less than one-fifth of a pound — of marijuana.

"This is Uber eats for J. Gutierrez," the man said. "Deputy J. Gutierrez."

Officer denied ordering the food and knowing what was inside

A lobby deputy called Gutierrez to pick up the delivery. Gutierrez brought the boxes, which investigators said smelled strongly of the drug, to the control room and wrapped them in a clear plastic garbage bag. He walked with the bagged boxes into the jail lobby and was stopped and questioned by detectives.

Gutierrez said he hadn’t ordered the food and didn’t know what was inside the boxes. According to court records, a detective ignored Gutierrez's repeated denials and told him they had "hard core evidence" to the contrary.

When asked later to elaborate on what evidence existed that Gutierrez conspired to introduce the contraband, Detective Philip Dimola pointed to the officer’s decision to pick up the “high potent, marijuana-smelling pizza,” put it in a garbage bag and bring it further into the facility.

“That was the evidence that we wanted, and he gave it to us,” Dimola said during a deposition.

Internal affairs investigation underway before officer can return to duty

Prosecutors dropped the conspiracy charge after Gutierrez’s defense attorney, Greg Salnick, argued that there was no evidence he knew what was inside the Domino's boxes or held meetings with the inmates accused of coordinating the drug smuggling.

Jurors deliberated for fewer than two hours on Sept. 12 before they acquitted Gutierrez of the two remaining charges against him.

“We presented all of the evidence to the jury, and we respect their verdict in this case," said Marc Freeman, spokesperson for the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office.

Gutierrez was a state corrections officer for nearly a decade before he joined PBSO in January 2020. He was placed on unpaid administrative leave following his arrest. According to PBSO spokesperson Teri Barbera, Gutierrez is now on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an internal-affairs investigation into the same incident.

"Deputy Gutierrez has devoted over 10 years to public service," Salnick said after the acquittal. "It's my hope to see him back working in that capacity soon."

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Jurors find PBSO corrections officer not guilty of sneaking drugs into jail