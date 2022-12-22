Not guilty plea on charge of continuous sex abuse of a child

Dec. 22—A Hunt County man has been arraigned on a charge alleging that he sexually assaulted a young girl on multiple occasions across a five-year span.

Dalton Lee Williams, 63, of Greenville was indicted by the Hunt County grand jury in August on a charge of continuous sexual assault of a child under age 14.

Williams entered a plea of not guilty to the charge during an arraignment hearing Tuesday in the 354th District Court. Judge Keli Aiken scheduled a hearing on discovery evidence for Jan. 18. Williams remained in custody in the Hunt County Detention Center Tuesday in lieu of $300,000 bond.

The indictment alleges that Williams committed two or more acts of sexual abuse against a female victim younger than age 14 between Sept. 1, 2015 and Sept. 1, 2020.

The charge is a first-degree felony punishable by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000