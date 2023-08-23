Not guilty plea entered for Dayton man accused of killing man during argument over dog

A plea has been entered for the man accused of a deadly Dayton shooting.

Ja’shawn Jones, 18, appeared in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for an arraignment Tuesday. There he stood mute and had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf, according to court records.

Jones is facing murder, reckless homicide, felonious assault, and weapons charges in connection to the death of Gregory Dillion, 31, on S. Monmouth Street earlier this month.

As News Center 7 previously reported, officers were called to the first block of S. Monmouth Street in the afternoon of Aug. 10 on reports of a shooting.

Dillon had been previously chased by an unsecured dog in the block. On the day of the shooting, he and the dog’s owner got into an argument, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“During the argument, Jones exited the resident and produced two handguns. A physical altercation occurred between Dillon and Jones, which resulted in Jones firing one of the handguns several times and striking Dillon,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

It wasn’t stated if Jones was the dog’s owner.

After being taken into custody, police said Jones admitted to shooting Dillon after the fight and being pepper sprayed, court records state.

Jones remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail. He’s being held on a $1 million bond.