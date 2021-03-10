Not guilty plea entered in Hillsborough deputy’s death

TAMPA — An attorney for the man accused of killing a Hillsborough County sheriff’s corporal has entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

A grand jury last week indicted Travis Zachary Garrett on a first-degree murder charge in the January death of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Cpl. Brian LaVigne. Garrett faces several other charges, including DUI manslaughter.

In a brief arraignment Wednesday, his public defender entered the not guilty plea, a standard move in most criminal cases. Garrett, 28, was not present for the hearing. His next court date is set for April.

Deputies encountered Garrett on Jan. 11 at the Paddock Club apartments in Brandon after people there expressed concerns that he was walking around naked and behaving erratically.

Garrett began to fight when deputies tried to detain him, according to court testimony, then got into a car and sped off. The deputies chased as the car sped out of the complex, turning south, then west onto Lumsden Road.

LaVigne, 54, who was not yet involved in the pursuit, was in his patrol cruiser by the roadside. Sheriff’s officials said Garrett cut across traffic lanes and plowed into LaVigne’s car. The deputy was later declared dead at a hospital.

Garrett was also hospitalized for nearly a month, but was moved to Hillsborough County jail on Feb. 9. He is being held without bail. Court records and testimony indicate he has been treated in the past for mental health issues.

LaVigne is one of three Tampa Bay area law enforcement officers to die in the line of duty in recent weeks.

On Feb. 17, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Magli died when he was struck by a pickup truck that officials said was driven by a fleeing drunk driver. Robert Allen Holzaepfel had a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit when he struck the deputy, according to sheriff’s officials. He’s jailed on charges of murder and DUI manslaughter.

Early Tuesday morning, Tampa police Officer Jesse Madsen was killed when a wrong-way driver collided head-on with his patrol car on Interstate 275, near Busch Boulevard. The other driver also died. The crash remains under investigation.