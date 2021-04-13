Not guilty plea entered for Livermore Falls official in OUI case

Apr. 13—FARMINGTON — An attorney for a Livermore Falls woman has entered a written not guilty plea on her behalf at a Franklin County court.

Farmington police arrested Amanda Allen, 38, on a charge of misdemeanor operating under the influence after the vehicle she was driving missed a corner at the intersection of Wilton Road and Route 133 in Farmington on March 4, police previously said.

Allen is the Livermore Falls interim town manager, town clerk and and town clerk/treasurer.

Walter "Woody" Hanstein entered his appearance with the court March 16.

The case was docketed Monday at a Farmington court .

Allen was scheduled to appear May 4 at the Farmington District Court.

"On her behalf, we would waive formal arraignment and ask that a plea of not guilty be entered to this charge," Hanstein wrote.

A dispositional conference for Allen's next court appearance had not been scheduled as of Tuesday. Allen is free on $100 bail.

A conviction on the charge is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.