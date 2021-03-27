Not guilty plea given in capital murder case

Mar. 27—A Royse City woman has pleaded not guilty to one count of capital murder in connection with the death last fall of a Greenville teenager.

Lauren Brooke Bohme was indicted on the charge last month by the Hunt County grand jury.

Bohme was arraigned on the indictment during a Zoom hearing Thursday in the 196th District Court. Judge Andrew Bench accepted the plea and scheduled a hearing to receive discovery evidence for April 14.

Bohme, 18, was being held in the Hunt County Detention Center Friday in lieu of $1 million bond.

Bohme was taken into custody in Colorado in mid-January by the United States Marshal's Service on a warrant on a charge of murder involving the death of Ismael Rincon, 15, of Greenville.

The indictment alleged Bohme caused the death of a John Doe, identified as Rincon by the Greenville Police Department, on Sept. 30, 2020 by stabbing him with a knife, while in the course of committing or attempting to commit a burglary of a habitation.

An indictment was filed by the grand jury in February against Damien Christian Osborn, 19, of Rockwall on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Osborn was alleged in the indictment to have used a motor vehicle as a deadly weapon to strike a female victim on Sept. 30, 2020. Osborn was also arrested alongside Bohme in Colorado, but he had not been booked into the Hunt County Jail as of Friday morning. No date had been announced for an arraignment on the indictment.

Greenville Police Department officers were dispatched at around 12:15 a.m. Sept. 30 to a reported aggravated assault in the 4200 block of King Street in Greenville. Rincon was hospitalized due to his injuries, and was reported to have died on the night of Nov. 23, 2020.

Warrants had also been issued for Bohme concerning her arrest in November 2019 by the Royse City Police Department on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bohme had an attorney appointed to represent her on the charges and was released on a total of $35,000 bond.

Capital murder is punishable upon conviction by the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Aggravated assault is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.