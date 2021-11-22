Not guilty plea given in child sexual assault case

Nov. 22—A Mesquite man has pleaded not guilty to a charge alleging the sexual abuse of a child.

J Edward Woodberry, 53, was indicted by the Hunt County grand jury in August on a count of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The indictment alleged the assault occurred on or around Oct. 13, 2020.

Woodberry entered the not guilty plea during an arraignment hearing Thursday in the 354th District Court.

Judge Keli Aken accepted the plea and scheduled an interim hearing on discovery evidence for Dec. 21.

Woodberry was taken into custody on June 15. 2021 and remained in the Hunt County Detention Center Wednesday, being held in lieu of $250,000 bond.

Aggravated sexual assault of a child is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.