Not guilty pleas entered again in 2020 capital murder case

May 2—A suspect charged with capital murder in a double homicide in Commerce three years ago has again entered pleas of not guilty.

Jacques Dshawn Smith was arraigned during a hearing Friday in the 196th District Court to new indictments filed in March concerning the Feb. 4, 2020 deaths of Abbaney Matts and her sister Deja on the Texas A&M University-Commerce campus.

Smith was originally indicted by the Hunt County grand jury on the charge in April 2020 and had previously pleaded not guilty.

Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr. said Smith was still facing the same allegations and that the superseding indictments allow for individual indictments for each reported victim.

Judge Andrew Bench ordered a competency hearing for Smith and set the start of trial to begin June 5.

Walker's office has begun issuing subpoenas for prosecution witnesses to testify during the trial.

Smith's attorney is seeking to have evidence in the case thrown out, claiming Smith's constitutional rights were violated during the investigation into the murders.

Defense counsel Jessica McDonald has also argued Smith is not mentally competent to stand trial.

Smith, 24, has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center.

He is being held in lieu of $3 million bond, including $1 million on each of the new indictments.

Smith is also accused of capital murder by Denton police as well as aggravated robbery and evading arrest from Dallas County. He has pleaded not guilty.

Smith was reported to be the ex-boyfriend of Abbaney Matts.

Walker Jr. has waived the death penalty if Smith is found guilty, in which case he would be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.