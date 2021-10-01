Not guilty pleas entered in child sexual assaults

Oct. 1—A Caddo Mills man has pleaded not guilty to multiple indictments for indecency with a child and aggravated sexual assaults of a child.

The indictments against Mark Wayne Cotten were handed out Sept. 17 by the Hunt County grand jury.

Cotten, 47, was taken into custody Sept. 23 by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office on two indictments of aggravated sexual assault of a child, after previously being taken into custody on the evening of July 22 by officers with the Caddo Mills Police Department, then later released on bond, on two charges of indecency with a child.

Cotten was being held in the Hunt County Detention Center Wednesday on a total of $900,000 bond.

Cotten was arraigned and entered the not guilty pleas during an arraignment hearing Tuesday in the 354th District Court. Judge Keli Aiken scheduled a hearing to receive discovery evidence in the case for Nov. 2.

The sexual assault of a child charges are first degree felonies, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison. The indecency charges are second degree felonies, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison. Each of the charges carry optional fines of up to $10,000.