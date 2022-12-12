Not guilty pleas entered for former Plover youth minister charged with sexual assault of boy

STEVENS POINT − A former Plover youth minister chose to stand mute Monday when asked to enter pleas to seven felony counts related to the sexual assault of a boy.

Portage County Circuit Court Judge Michael Zell entered not guilty pleas for Jordan R. Huffman, 51, who currently lives in Antigo. Huffman faces charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of repeated sexual assault of a child, three counts of child enticement and one count of causing a child to view sexual activity.

Huffman's attorney Andrea Winder filed a motion to allow Huffman, who is out of jail but on an electronic monitor, to leave the state for the holidays to visit family members, including supervised visits with his children and niece.

When attorneys could not verify that Huffman's electronic monitor would work out of state, Zell denied the motion to modify Huffman's bond. Zell said he would reconsider allowing Huffman to make the out-of-state trip, if Winder contacted the Portage County Sheriff's Office and provided Zell with proof the office could monitor Huffman while he was out of state.

According to the criminal complaint, in 2017 a couple approached Huffman, who at the time was a pastor at Woodlands Church in Plover, and asked him to mentor their 12-year-old son. The boy had started drinking and getting into trouble.

The boy told police instead of helping him, Huffman did the opposite. Huffman gave the boy alcohol, marijuana and prescription pills, according to the complaint. The child said Huffman would drive him to a remote location at the end of a dirt road after the boy was drunk or under the influence of marijuana and inappropriately touch him with his mouth or hands.

The boy said the encounters happened multiple times but no incident happened at Woodlands Church, other than Huffman telling the child he had alcohol, marijuana or nicotine cartridges for him, according to the complaint. He said Huffman had sexual intercourse with him one time at Huffman's home while his wife and children were gone.

When Huffman left Woodlands Church and took a job with Forest Lakes District Evangelical Free Church of America in Stevens Point, several encounters occurred in Huffman's office there, according to the complaint. The assaults lasted about five years.

The boy told police he let Huffman do these things because the pastor was his mentor and because he was drunk or high. When the boy was 17, he told Huffman he didn't want to have sexual contact with him anymore, and Huffman respected the request, according to the complaint. About six months later, Huffman told the boy he no longer wanted to hang out with him.

If convicted of the charges, Huffman faces a maximum of 221 years and nine months in prison. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 26.

