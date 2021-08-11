Not guilty pleas entered in reported armed robberies, kidnappings

Brad Kellar, The Herald Banner, Greenville, Texas
Aug. 11—The last of three people indicted on multiple counts alleging they were involved in armed robberies and abductions near Celeste in late March has pleaded not guilty.

Connie Marie Dodd, 36, of Celeste, was arraigned on the charges Monday morning during a hearing in the 196th District Court. Judge Andrew Bench set an interim hearing to consider discovery evidence for September 15.

Dodd was the latest of a group three suspects charged in connection with the case to enter not guilty pleas.

The Hunt County grand jury issued the indictments June 25 against Dodd, Scott Patrick Cathcart, 24, of Point and Justin Ray Bishop, 36, of Quinlan.

Each of the defendants were charged with two indictments of aggravated robbery and two indictments of aggravated kidnapping.

Bishop has a discovery hearing scheduled in the court Wednesday, with Cathcart's next hearing set August 30.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office reported that at around 4:30 p.m. March 25, the office received a report of a female in the middle of the roadway on County Road 1017, stating she had escaped after having been held captive.

When deputies arrived in the area, they located a white male walking down County Road CR 1017, who had obvious injuries and also stated that he and his girlfriend had been held against their will. Deputies were unable to locate the female subject in the area, but were later notified that the female subject had received a ride to the Dollar Store in Celeste. Both subjects were transported to Hunt Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Patrol deputies and investigators went to the residence where the offense had been reported to have occurred. No one was located at the residence.

The two victims were further interviewed and said they were held against their will and assaulted inside the residence on County Road 1017 by three individuals.

A search warrant of the residence was served on the morning of March 26, during which evidence was seized confirming the reported criminal offenses, at which time Bishop and Dodd were taken into custody.

Cathcart was arrested on April 6.

Cathcart and Bishop remain in custody in the Hunt County Detention Center, each in lieu of $900,000 bond on the indictments. Dodd has been released on $900,000 bond.

Aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping are both first degree felonies, with each count punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of up to life in prison.

