Not guilty pleas entered for suspect in Idaho students’ stabbing deaths

A judge on Monday entered not guilty pleas for the man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death last year.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, has been charged with burglary and four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the November 2022 deaths. He declined to enter pleas on his own, and the judge in Latah County District Court entered them on his behalf.

Kohberger, who was a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University at the time of the killings, was arrested and charged last year and indicted by a grand jury last week.

The judge scheduled Kohberger’s trial to begin in October after the accused waived his right to a speedy trial.

University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin — all between the ages of 20 and 21 — were found fatally stabbed last year at a rental home in Moscow, Idaho, near the college campus.

The Associated Press contributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.