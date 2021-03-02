Not guilty pleas entered for third person arrested in toddler's overdose death

Mar. 2—A third person arrested in connection with the overdose death of a toddler who ingested fentanyl at a Londonderry truck stop in November was ordered held without bail Monday.

Attorney Justin Shepherd entered a not guilty plea for Dana Dolan, 24, on charges of negligent homicide, manslaughter, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and falsifying physical evidence during a bail hearing at Rockingham Superior Court.

Dolan was arrested Saturday in Lancaster with the help of local police and the U.S. Marshal's Office, New Hampshire Field Division, after Londonderry police issued a warrant for his arrest and asked the public for help locating him.

Assistant County Attorney Kristin Vartanian said Dolan was told about the arrest warrant by his mother in Tilton, before he was found in Lancaster "in a known drug house."

"This defendant did not immediately turn himself in upon learning of this warrant," said Vartanian.

When authorities confronted him, Vartanian said, Dolan ran out the rear of the house, where he was apprehended.

Police arrested the young girl's parents — Mark Geremia, 32, and Shawna Cote, 29 — last Tuesday on similar charges. They also pleaded not guilty and remain in jail awaiting trial.

Dolan was allegedly using fentanyl with Geremia and Cote in a 2002 Dodge Ram, in close proximity with the couple's two young children the night of Nov. 15 at the RMZ Truck Stop in Londonderry.

The morning of Nov. 16 Londonderry police responded to a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old girl in the rear of the truck stop. The toddler was later pronounced dead at Parkland Medical Center in Derry.

An autopsy report by the New Hampshire Medical Examiner's office determined the 21-month-old girl, identified as A.G. in court documents, died of acute fentanyl intoxication.

A police affidavit said all three adults used heroin and fell asleep, with Dolan waking up to Geremia yelling "she's dead," referring to the young toddler.

Geremia started giving her CPR, and police reports quote a witness as saying they saw Geremia performing CPR on his daughter and "stopping to take a cigarette break" before continuing.

There were also multiple witnesses claiming Geremia had thrown what was later determined to be a hardcover book jacket with fentanyl residue on it into nearby woods. Cote had put a child's vest into a trash receptacle at a nearby gas station as well. The statements were corroborated by security footage captured on cameras at the truck stop.

Dolan told police he had the opioid-overdose antidote Narcan, and that he and Cote tried to give it to the child, officials said.

Vartanian said while Dolan made some "minimal" attempts to save the child, "more so than her own parents," she argued he has a criminal record and is a flight risk.

Shepherd argued nothing in the affidavit connects Dolan with the fentanyl that killed the girl.

"There are two heroin users in the front seat, both girls are in the front seat," said Shepherd. "The two people in the front seat had been using powdered heroin. My client had injected heroin when he was in the back seat. Now there is no evidence in the affidavit that I've read that ties the fentanyl that killed A.G. to my client."

Vartanian argued "through his own admission" Dolan said he, Geremia and Cote were using the drugs in an "extremely confined space with two toddlers present."

"Through his own admission, Mr. Dolan admitted he participated in nasal ingesting the drugs 'out of respect for the children' that were next to him in the back seat," said Vartanian. "Only once they moved to the front seat did he intravenously inject them into his veins."

Vartanian asked the judge to order Dolan held under preventive detention. Shepherd asked that his client be evaluated for the pretrial release program, so he can enter substance abuse treatment.

Honigberg ordered Dolan be placed in preventive detention.