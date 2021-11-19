'Not guilty': Protesters outside the Kenosha County Courthouse absorb the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

Dozens of protesters huddled around their phones to listen as the decision was read.

Kyle Rittenhouse was not guilty on all charges.

The crowd of people on the steps of the Kenosha County Courthouse who have gathered throughout the trial and jury deliberations absorbed the news. While emotions and opinions have run high throughout the trial, there were no big outbursts or violence.

The jury, with its "not guilty" verdicts, had agreed that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he killed two men and wounded another during a night of protests in Kenosha last year.

Justin Blake, right, speaks to reporters after the verdict was read outside the Kenosha County Courthouse Friday, November 19, 2021 in Kenosha, Wis. Kyle Rittenhouse, was acquitted of all charges including homicide and attempted homicide in the Aug. 25, 2020 fatal shootings of two people and the wounding of a third during unrest in Kenosha that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake. His attorneys said he acted in self defense. Justin is the uncle of Jacob Blake.

Rittenhouse, 18, faced charges of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide. He also faced two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment. The teenager from Antioch, Illinois, was acquitted on all five charges.

The case has divided Kenosha since the violent night last August. It has been a flashpoint in national debates about guns, protests and equity in the justice system.

“It’s bull (expletive),” one man shouted after the verdict.

“If you don’t like it, (expletive) off,” another man shouted from 20 yards away.

For some, the verdict was a sign of a dysfunctional system. Others saw the decision as a confirmation of the right to bear arms. Some have been there to support Rittenhouse. Others have wanted to remember the people who died on that night — Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26. Gaige Grosskreutz, 28, was injured.

After the verdict was read, the uncle of Jacob Blake, Justin Blake, spoke.

“This is an attack on our democracy,” Justin Blake said on the steps of the courthouse. “This was a total mockery of what justice should be. There’s no way he should be going home.”

Jacob Blake was shot seven times by a Kenosha police officer last summer. That shooting set off days of civil unrest that would envelop Rittenhouse and the men he shot.

Matt McGinnis, from left, David DeBerge and Scott Graser share their reactions after finding out Kyle Rittenhouse are found not guilty on all charges. "From the beginning, we're supposed to be a nation of law and order," DeBerge said. "It's for the judge and jury to decide and that is what happened today."

Blake said he believes that a Black man would never have received the same treatment as Rittenhouse. He cited examples like the police driving past Rittenhouse with his gun after the shooting and the millions of dollars that were raised for his bail and defense.

“Who came to his rescue? This racist-(expletive) government,” Blake said.

Bishop Tavis Grant, an East Chicago activist with the Rainbow Push Coalition, spoke alongside Blake, a crowd of cameras and reporters surrounding them.

Grant called the judge biased and said the jury should have been sequestered.

“The fight goes on for equal protection under the law," Grant said. "There’s no way in a land of laws that you can take the lives of two innocent people and then not be held accountable for it,” he said.

Blake said they would keep fighting for justice reform.

Nearby, a man named Brandon who said he drove to Kenosha from California stood up on top of the railing of the steps and at times talked over Blake, drawing rebukes from the crowd.

He held a sign that read, “Free Kyle! The USA is still worth defending.” The man said Rittenhouse deserves his freedom.

“Kyle was a hero well before he raised a gun in self-defense,” the man said. “He made a split-second decision and he made it right.”

Two loved ones of Anthony Huber, one of the men who was shot and killed by Rittenhouse, were among the first recognizable faces to exit the courthouse following the verdict. Hannah Gittings, his girlfriend, and Susan Hughes, his great-aunt, were followed by dozens of reporters and a few protesters who cluttered around them and asked repeatedly how they felt about the verdict.

They said next to nothing as they slowly made their way to their vehicle.

The crowd thinned in the hours after the verdict. A woman having a medical emergency collapsed in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse and was taken away in an ambulance about 1:30 p.m. Friday.

