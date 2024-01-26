Not guilty by reason of insanity: Federal judge rules in Marion County church fire case

A Marion County man who set fire to a church nearly four years ago was declared not guilty by reason of insanity Thursday by a federal judge.

U.S. District Judge John Antoon II made his ruling at the federal courthouse in Ocala in a bench trial that lasted roughly 30 minutes.

Charged with arson, Steven Shields wanted a non-jury trial where the judge would make a final decision on what would happen to him instead of 12 people deciding his innocence or guilt. Shields' defense was that he was insane at the time of the church fire.

Fire damage at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in 2020.

"I'm feeling alright," Shields, shackled and wearing a Marion County Jail uniform, told the judge when asked how he was doing.

The judge asked Shields several more questions such as his name and it if was was taking his medications.

He then asked both the prosecution and the defense if they had any questions or concerns with Shields' responses or competency. Told by the lawyers they had no issues, the judge explained to Shields the difference between a jury and a bench trial.

When it was time for the lawyers' arguments, Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Bodner told the court they had submitted their exhibitions to the court. It consisted of pictures, videos and interviews by law enforcement officials.

Shields' lawyer, assistant federal defender Christine Bird, told the court she sent her documents to the court. Among the documents were her client's psychological evaluation, and why she felt Shields should not be convicted due to his insanity.

Hearing from both sides and reviewing the lawyers' presentations, the judge decided Shields was not guilty by reason of insanity and therefore should be hospitalized.

Shields, 28, will be sent to Butner Hospital, a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility in North Carolina, where he will stay until he's well.

Church fire

The case stems from a July 2020 incident in which someone drove a van through the front doors of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 6455 SW State Road 200. Sheriff's deputies said the driver, later identified as a man, went inside and set fire to the front area of the church.

The fire caused significant damage to the front portion of the church, authorities said.

The man entered the van that sped away. Deputies and the fire department were notified about the incident.

Deputies found the vehicle and were able to stop it in the 5900 block of South Pine Avenue after a PIT maneuver. The driver was identified as Shields.

Shields, of Dunnellon, was questioned by sheriff's detectives and he told them he purchased the gasoline for his plan.

Detectives said Shields smiled and laughed when he was being questioned and at one point referred to himself as a "king."

During the interview, Shields told detectives he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and wasn't taking his medication.

