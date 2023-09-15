Not guilty by reason of insanity: Verdict for man, 79, who fatally shot his wife

TAVARES — Jurors on Friday found 79-year-old Morris Reynolds not guilty of killing his wife by reason of insanity.

Prosecutors had charged him with first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm in the slaying of his wife, Joyce.

The judge must now set a hearing to determine the next step for Reynolds, including possible commitment to a mental hospital.

Morris Reynolds, left, is shown during his trial on Wednesday (Sept. 13, 2023) in Tavares.

“The state agrees that he had depression,” Assistant State Attorney Jamie McManus said Thursday during her closing argument to the jury. But that depression did not rise to the level of insanity.

The defense presented testimony from toxicology and pharmaceutical experts, but only one who offered an opinion on whether Reynolds was not guilty by reason of insanity.

Defense psychologist Valerie McClain, Ph.D., testified that Reynolds suffered from major depression disorder. “I don’t think he appreciated his actions or consequences,” she said.

In insanity cases, the burden of proof falls on the defense. Everyone is presumed to be sane unless proven otherwise.

There are two parts of the defense, prosecutor McManus argued: Either the defendant does not appreciate the consequences, or he did not know what he was doing was wrong.

“There’s a reason it says ‘or’ in the jury instructions," she said.

Reynolds told deputies what happened, and even pointed to the gun on the kitchen counter.

“He knew pulling out a gun would cause harm,” McManus said. “He didn’t shoot it out a window or into the shower.”

It was premeditated, she said, because Reynolds went back to the bedroom to retrieve his handgun after arguing with his wife of 55 years.

McManus produced jail records that showed no signs of hallucinations or cognitive deficits. The conclusion was that he was “average,” she said.

McManus also pointed out that the law does not allow jurors to consider any abnormal mental conditions not constituting legal insanity.

But McClain argued that Reynolds was delusional on Feb. 7, 2020, because of a “belief system” that he would be better off dead.

Defense attorney Brad Bonifacino talked about Reynolds having to be hospitalized twice for major depression, and that a doctor in Vermont doubled his Zoloft prescription without monitoring the effects.

The defense team also said Reynolds suffered from dementia, neurocognitive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. He suffered PTSD when he was 15 when he witnessed a farm hand being killed in an accident.

Two days after shooting his wife three times, while recovering from his injuries at a hospital, he asked a sheriff’s deputy, “Is she OK?”

“No, she’s dead,” the deputy replied.

“Really?” Reynolds reportedly replied.

After Reynolds shot her three times, he shot himself in the face and stabbed himself in the chest.

The state’s psychologist, Jason Demery, Ph.D., interviewed Reynolds and determined that he was not insane. But McClain was the one who ran various tests, Bonifacino said.

Prosecutor McManus said the 12 jurors had a duty to put their personal feelings aside, as difficult as that might be. “We’re human,” she said, but jurors must follow the law.

“It’s not just a tragedy, it’s first-degree murder,” she said.

Jurors started deliberating about 11:30 a.m. Thursday and went until 7:45 p.m., when Circuit Judge James Baxley sent them home for the night.

