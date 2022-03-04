After not guilty verdict announced in court, juror changes her mind in trial of Cayce doctor

Minutes after a not guilty verdict was announced in the trial of a Cayce doctor, a juror said in court that she changed her mind.

The original verdict was rendered moot, and the judge sent the jurors back to deliberate.

The drama unfolded in the trial of Adam Lazzarini, a former Lexington Medical Center surgeon charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of medical salesman William Player Holland.

Lazzarini and Holland had spent Oct. 9, 2017, together. They were supposed to see a medical operation in Georgia, but it was canceled. They flew back to South Carolina and had lunch and drinks at a Columbia restaurant. They drove to Lazzarini’s home where his wife was fixing dinner. Holland and Lazzarini went to an upstairs room, where they looked at his gun collection, and that’s when Holland was shot.

