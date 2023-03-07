Not guilty verdict of attempted murder in Utica manhunt case

Mar. 6—CLARK COUNTY — A New Albany man accused of shooting a woman, carjacking two people and leading authorities on an hours-long manhunt through Utica in July 2020 was not found guilty of attempted murder by a Clark County jury Monday.

Christopher Applegate, 35, faced eight total charges connected to the events, with attempted murder the most severe charge.

Applegate chose not to be present when the verdict was read in court but was present throughout the proceedings.

Jurors convicted him of felonies for armed robbery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and auto theft. Applegate was also convicted of a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge and the jury also found him to be a habitual offender.

He was acquitted on felony charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, robbery and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

His sentencing is set for April 3 at 1:30 p.m. in Clark Circuit Court 4.

During closing statements Applegate's attorney, Mitchele Harlan, argued the state didn't prove beyond a reasonable doubt that his client committed several of the crimes he was charged with, including attempted murder.

Applegate as also represented by attorney Christy Lay-Mumin. Clark County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Timothy Gray tried the case for the prosecution.

After the jury left for deliberations, Applegate asked Judge Vicki L. Carmichael to speak on the record.

"I feel like I've been a victim of misrepresentation," Applegate said, adding he felt attorneys involved in the case didn't get his story right. "...My attorney said I had possession of (a) weapon and I didn't."

Applegate's charges stem from events police said occurred in Clark County in July 2020.

According to court papers the situation involving Applegate started before 9 a.m. that day in Utica, when a person called police reporting they saw a possible kidnapping. While police were on the way to that call, they found out the victim was taken to a home in Jeffersonville with injuries.

Applegate was convicted on Monday on a charge of battery by means of a deadly weapon in connection to the victim's injury, which was a bullet wound to the leg.

The victim told police she'd been held captive for a week in Utica by Applegate and was able to escape while he was asleep.

"He's going to kill me, he's going to kill me," the woman told police, according to court records.

Officers spoke to a witness who was driving on Upper River Road at the time, and the witness said she saw the victim running and calling out in distress.

"Help me, help me," the witness said the victim said.

The witness stopped, and the woman got into her truck's bed, with Applegate following trying to talk to the victim.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the witness said she heard Applegate state, "I didn't mean to hurt you, baby," to the victim.

When Applegate got out of the vehicle, the victim told the driver to drive away quickly.

"Go, go, go, he's going to shoot us, he's going to kill us," the victim told the witness.

At this time, the witness said she saw Applegate fire a gun into the windshield of a car that stopped behind them, resulting in the attempted murder charge that Applegate was acquitted of.

Applegate allegedly then told the driver to get out of that vehicle and drove off, crashing shortly after.

A jury convicted him on charges of armed robbery and criminal mischief connected to this part of the incident on Monday.

When another driver stopped to help Applegate at that crash site, he was accused of carjacking that person as well, crashing that vehicle shortly after.

The jury on Monday acquitted him of armed robbery, robbery and criminal mischief charges related to the event.

Applegate was convicted on an auto theft charge related to the case as well.

Agencies from across Southern Indiana, including the Clark County SWAT Team, responded to the situation.

Before 3 p.m. that day Applegate was apprehended by police in the Quarry Bluff area near Utica.

At the time of his arrest, Applegate also had an outstanding warrant out of Floyd County for a Level 3 aggravated battery after police say he shot someone in New Albany in June 2020.