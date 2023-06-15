Not guilty verdict ordered for neo-Nazi group leader Chris Hood after fight at Jamaica Plain rally

A not guilty verdict was ordered by a Boston judge for a local white supremacist leader who was arrested last summer for a fight outside of a drag queen event in Jamaica Plain, according to officials.

24-year-old Christopher Hood, a leader of The Nationalist Social Club, also known as NSC-131, was initially charged with affray.

On July 23, 2022, Hood and other members of the NSC-131 held an “organized white supremacist” rally in Jamaica Plain, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, outside of where a drag queen story hour was being held.

‘Hotbed for extremism’: Antisemitism, white supremacy on the rise in Massachusetts, report says

During the rally, Hood was accused of getting into a fight with a counter-protester.

In a statement, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said, “We will pursue hate crime prosecutions whenever the facts and evidence support moving forward. Our case decisions are determined by an assessment of our ability to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, not by political considerations.”

