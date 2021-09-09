Not guilty verdicts must be unanimous, Puerto Rico's Supreme Court rules

Puerto Rico's Supreme Court ruled Thursday that not guilty verdicts in criminal cases must be unanimous, AP reports.

Why it matters: The U.S. territory has allowed a minimum of nine out of 12 jurors for not guilty verdicts for nearly seven decades.

What they're saying: The majority of judges in the court said in their decision that not guilty verdicts should require the same unanimity mandated for guilty verdicts.

The two dissenters countered by arguing that a defendant is presumed innocent until the state proves them guilty. One also accused his colleagues of distortion, per AP.

The big picture: The 5-2 decision is the result of a 2016 case that involved a Puerto Rican man accused of first-degree murder, and comes more than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that jury verdicts must be unanimous to convict defendants in criminal trials.

Louisiana, Oregon and Puerto Rico had not required unanimity for convictions until the high court's ruling.

