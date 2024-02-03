Record number of these pretty birds in Ohio is rare

[Editor’s Note: The video above highlights some unusual animals spotted in Ohio.]

OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WJW) – What a sight to see!

Swans…so many swans… in one field.

Pictures shared on social media by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources show a large flock of the large birds in a field just off State Route 2 near the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge.

Wildlife officials said in a post to Facebook, “Look closely, that’s not snow, it’s a field of birds!”

Excavators make prehistoric discovery in Lorain Co.

According to the ODNR, Tundra Swans are Ohio’s only highly migratory swan. The large flocks typically pass through in spring and fall.

“There have been records of groups numbering into the thousands, but flocks of a few dozen would be more typical,” writes the ODNR.

Credit: ODNR

Credit: ODNR

The pictures garnered hundreds of reactions and shares on social media.

One person commented, “Driving from Ashland to Toledo I saw something just like this- but I could not figure out what the heck kind of birds they were. I’m glad to know I’m not hallucinating.”

Coyotes more active in Ohio this time of year

Another said, “After the last snow storm we had they were flying flock after flock over my house , even into the night you could hear them.”

The post goes on to explain, “Tundra Swans migrate 4,000 miles one way and fly 26,000 feet high at speeds of 100 mph!”

The swans are often spotted in cornfields but, forage in wetlands as well, said officials.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.