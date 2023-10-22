‘Not the handshake!!’ Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes celebrate Chiefs touchdown

There is already a repertoire of iconic handshakes. Did Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes just add their own to the mix?

After the Chiefs’ first touchdown of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, scored by Marquez Valdez-Scantling, Travis Kelce pumped his fist.

In a box at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, superstar singer Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes , jumped up and down, clapping before turning to one another and performing what appeared to be a rehearsed handshake that ended with a hip bump.

“Not the handshake!!” the NFL wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The duo celebrated again at the end of the second half, this time completing the handshake with a twirl and a chest bump as the Chiefs were up 24-17 against the Chargers.

The 12-time Grammy award-winning artist watched Sunday’s game from a box with members of the Mahomes family, including Brittany and Jackson Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi Martin.

The Daily Mail reported that Swift flew to Kansas City on Sunday morning and went to boyfriend Travis Kelce’s house.

While at Kelce’s home in Briarcliff, Swift met former Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl quarterback Bernie Kosar.

Sunday was not the first time Swift and Brittany Mahomes were seen celebrating together.

During the Chiefs’ 19-8 win over the Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 12, cameras caught Swift and Mahomes hugging after a long pass completion to Kelce.

One website called them “football besties” and social media lit up with positive comments about the moment.

The two really got to know each other earlier this month.

Ahead of the Chiefs’ game at the New York Jets on Oct. 1, Mahomes met up with Swift for dinner in New York. They were joined by actresses Blake Lively and Sophie Turner, along with Swift’s sister, Robyn.

People magazine quoted an anonymous source who said of the girls’ night out: “They dined in a private room. Everyone had a blast. They all got along and were just laughing all night over drinks and delicious food.”

The Star’s Pete Grathoff contributed.