'This is not happening again!' 3 who survived Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting escaped Las Vegas in 2017

People attend a vigil for victims of a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on July 29, 2019, in Gilroy, Calif.

After surviving a horrendous mass shooting at a Las Vegas festival in 2017 that left 58 people dead, Alice Olive found solace in a Facebook support group for fellow survivors, where she met Christopher and George Cook.

Olive says it has taken her two years to get comfortable with the idea of attending another big outdoor music event. In the end, she decided to join the Cook brothers at a local festival last week.

The venue: The Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Against seemingly impossible odds, the three survivors of the Las Vegas shootings – the deadliest single day mass shooting in U.S. history – walked right into another massacre last Sunday. Once again, they escaped alive.

Three people were killed and 12 injured at the California festival before the gunman was shot and killed by police.

'Not an unreasonable fear': Mass shootings more numerous, deadly

“Oh man, this is not happening again!” Olive told KTXL-TV of her first reaction when the bullets started flying.

People visit a memorial in the middle of Las Vegas Boulevard across from the scene of a shooting on Oct. 6, 2017. More

Olive says she and the Cook brothers had been near the concert stage where the shooter entered the festival. When the gunshots erupted, they were leaving the grounds but had not yet reached the exit.

How do secure an outdoor event?: Security 'increasingly a challenge'

Christopher Cook tells CNN the incident triggered a wave of emotions.

"You think you're grateful for everything you have until something like this happens," he says.

But he also says he was able to be a bit more calm this time. "Difference was, in Vegas you didn't know where it (gunfire) was coming from, but in Gilroy we knew that it (gunfire) was behind us."

Since the Las Vegas massacre, Christopher Cook says, he has not stopped attending festivals, but now he is very alert to the location of the nearest exit.

George Cook tells CNN the two experiences were very different for him, but that he didn't feel much because he has been to a lot of festivals since Las Vegas.

"Time heals all," he says. "I'm not gonna change what I do or how I enjoy myself."

Survivors: Some Thousand Oaks victims survived mass shooting in Las Vegas

For her part, Olive says the twin tragedies have taught her an important lesson: Massacres can happen anywhere, anytime.

“We can’t tell that to the families that lost someone. Say, ‘oh well that’s life, that’s America,'" she tells KTXL. "It’s not enough. It’s time to say enough is enough."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gilroy Garlic Festival: 3 also survived Las Vegas shooting 2 years ago