‘It’s Not Him’: Trump Claims Biden Administration Hijacked By ‘Vicious, Smart’ Progressives

Former president Trump on Tuesday claimed that President Biden does not appear to be steering the ship of his own administration, which he said has been hijacked by “vicious, smart” progressives.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson for Fox News, Trump projected that Biden will not be capable of running for president a second time, alluding to his observable deteriorating mental and physical condition.

“I don’t think he can,” Trump told the host. “There’s something wrong.”

Noting Biden’s absence from press events and general checked-out attitude, Trump said “it’s not him” driving much of the agenda being imposed at the federal level. He’s “surrounded by vicious smart people, radical left people,” he added.

Biden visited Northern Ireland Tuesday to commemorate the 25th anniversary of a peace agreement that ended the 30-year conflict there.

“When the world is exploding, I’m not going to Ireland. You could end up in a third world war, and he’s going to be in Ireland,” Trump said.

Other contenders that Democrats have contemplated, Trump guessed, may include vice president Kamala Harris although, he noted, “I don’t think she’s performed well on the big stage.”

California governor Gavin Newsom, who he recalled was “very nice” to him during his presidential tenure, has also been pegged for his potential 2024 star power, Trump said he believes.

“I don’t see Biden doing it from a physical or mental standpoint,” Trump repeated. “It’s not an age thing.”

In the last few months, Biden has taken some actions that have disappointed Democrats, coinciding with the recent installment of new more moderate liberal White House chief of staff Jeff Zients. For instance, Biden stood with Republicans in opposing a District of Columbia criminal code overhaul that would have reduced sentences for carjackers, our Jim Geraghty noted. He also gave formal approval to proceed with a large oil drilling project in Alaska.

Biden’s policy pivot suggests he might have been pressured to lean further left on policy than he otherwise would have been inclined to do by Zient’s more progressive predecessor, Ron Klain, who was sometimes referred to as “prime minister” for his aggressive management style.

