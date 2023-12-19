How not to get hit by porch pirates, burglars in Middle Tennessee this Christmas

Shoppers across the country spent a record $22.2 billion in online retail sales between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

That's a lot of packages.

The holidays are a prime opportunity for porch pirates and burglars who know people are likely to travel to be with family.

Burglary reports across the state have been on a steady decline since 2012, according to data compiled by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The same can be said for reports from Nashville.

But while those reports are decreasing, the solve rate for those crimes has remained fairly steady, increasing by 4% for the state and 5% for the city.

Burglary is still a crime that warrants calling 911, but Metro Nashville Police recently expanded their online reporting tool to include package theft and shoplifting among other non-emergency related incidents.

Now those who need to report a stolen package can either report it online or call 911, where a dispatcher will send a link to fill out the form.

To avoid filing a police report this season, here's how to protect your home from would-be porch pirates and burglars.

How to protect against package theft

An estimated 44 million Americans have had at least one package stolen in the past three months, according to Security.org.

Home security systems in recent years have become more affordable and more streamlined, making them easy to self-install and conceal if necessary.

If a doorbell camera is not within the budget, National Neighborhood Watch suggests buyers:

Opt to have a package delivered to a locker that requires a special code for retrieval.

Set up package delivery notifications.

Get packages delivered to your place of employment if possible.

Request a signature for delivery.

Ask a trusted neighbor to pick up a package.

How to protect your home from holiday burglaries

The best course of action is not to advertise anything — not the gifts you get nor when you're out of town.

In general, National Neighborhood Watch recommends reinforcing windows and doors with secondary measures, not hiding spare keys in easily accessible areas and removing all valuables from sight. Also be sure to lock car doors.

But when it comes to the holidays, National Neighborhood Watch had several key tips:

Place gifts where they can't been seen from outside, even if that means keeping them from under the Christmas tree.

Mail checks or gift cards at the post office or in a blue U.S. Postal Service mailbox.

Don't advertise high-dollar gifts by leaving the boxes in plain view for trash pickup. Break them down and put them in the trash can or take them to a nearby recycling facility.

Before traveling this holiday season, ask a trusted neighbor to check on your house and pick up your mail while you're away. Piled up mail and newspapers can be indicators that no one is home, National Neighborhood Watch said.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Protect your Tennessee home from holiday porch pirates, burglars